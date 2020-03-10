‘Sanctuary’ Set For Reboot; Amanda Tapping In Talks To Rejoin Former SyFy Series

EXCLUSIVE: Almost eight years after SyFy pulled the plug on more Sanctuary, the monstrous fantasy series is pivoting for a return – with lead Amanda Tapping poised to return as the intrepid Dr. Helen Magnus.

Executive producer Martin Wood and All Canadian Entertainment have inked a deal with original rights holders Beedie to but the rights and start development on new installments of the series that ran on the NBCUniversal-owned channel for four seasons from 2007 to 2011. Now that the When Calls the Heart producers have secured the rights, Supernatural alum Tapping is deep in talks with All Canadian to pick up the mantle of her Gemini nominated role on the new version of the show, I’ve learned.

“Sanctuary was truly a show that wasn’t afraid to push beyond the edges, both in terms of storytelling and visual innovation,” Wood tells Deadline of the Emmy nominated series created by current Krypton EP Damian Kindler “With the technology that’s available today, we look forward to further continuing to push onwards, trailblazing and making monsters,” the Stargate SG-1 co-producer added.

First spawned as a web series focusing on the semi-secret world of so-called Abnormals, Sanctuary weaved in and out of modern history with Tapping’s Dr. Magnus trying to protect and preserve the superpowered and save the world a few times. The October 3, 2008 debut of Sanctuary snagged 3 million viewers to become the most watched premiere on SyFy up to that point.

Working with Brad Krevoy and Michael Shepard, original Sanctuary EP Wood is looking to start production in the fall, once a showrunner is on board. Motion Picture Corporation of America VP of Distribution Martin Devis will take point for All Canadian Entertainment on international sales for both the original series and the planned reboot.

An EP on the original series and a director for Freeform’s upcoming Motherland: Fort Salem, Tapping is repped by Vancouver-based Play Management.