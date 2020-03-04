‘Saint Maud’ Joins ‘Trolls World Tour’ In Redeeming Easter Box Office After Bond Exits Date

EXCLUSIVE: A24’s religious horror movie Saint Maud is flying from April 3 to April 10 after MGM/Eon/Universal’s No Time to Die departed this morning to Thanksgiving.

Saint Maud is the second wide entry today after Dreamworks Animation’s Trolls World Tour (which was originally scheduled for April 17) to fill the vacancy left behind by Bond 25.

Saint Maud was already scheduled to play into the Holy Week corridor but will now rise up on Good Friday of the Easter weekend (with previews likely on Holy Thursday). A24 has previously capitalized on the Easter frame previously taking its 2013 cult feature Spring Breakers to its widest break of 3,179 locations over the holiday (then falling on March 29-April 1) in its third weekend for a $3.2M take (pic finaled at $17.6M domestic, $31.7M WW).

Deadline first broke the news about A24’s North American acquisition of Rose Glass’ psychological horror film out of last TIFF’s Midnight Madness section. In addition, Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions (SPWA) nabbed all international rights for Saint Maud, excluding the U.K. and France.

Saint Maud follows a pious but unstable nurse, who becomes convinced that she must save the soul of her dying employer, Amanda, as signs of eternal damnation begin to present themselves in their isolated seaside town. Saint Maud reps Glass’ feature directorial debut following her work on the short Room 55. Saint Maud is currently blessed with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 92% fresh.