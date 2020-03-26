SAG-AFTRA Yanks Franchise Of Hanlon Talent Agency

Click to Skip Ad
SAG-AFTRA has yanked Hanlon Talent Agency’s franchises agreement and told its members that they cannot “engage, use, or deal through this agency.”

Run by Courtney Hanlon, the L.A.-based agency, which mostly represented commercial actors, appears to no longer be in business – not that there’s that much business in town now anyway. Its phone appears to have been disconnected, and its website is not functioning.

“All contracts in force between this agency and the members of SAG-AFTRA are ipso facto and without further notice terminated except that the agency may retain and collect any commissions earned under said contracts prior to the surrender of franchise,” the union says. “Members shall not be under any obligation to pay commissions to the agent on any moneys earned by members after the termination of the agency contracts, even though such moneys are earned by members on employment contracts in existence at the date of termination of the agency contracts.”

