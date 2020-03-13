SAG-AFTRA Implements Work-At-Home Protocol For Some Staffers Nationwide

SAG-AFTRA is implementing a remote work protocol for certain components of its staff. Starting Monday, many employees will be working from home to minimize the possibility of exposure to the coronavirus.

“Our focus is on protecting our staff and members, and continuing operations and member services with minimal disruption,” the union said today. “For anyone working in the office, we will continue with aggressive implementation of safety measures, including best practices in sanitation steps and social distancing of employees wherever possible. We will continue to monitor this unfolding situation and will update this statement as necessary.”

The union said it is not providing details on numbers of employees or the departments, “which may shift depending on changing circumstances,” and had no further comment at this time.

Earlier this week, the union said it is canceling, postponing or re-configuring national and local in-person meetings and will not reschedule any new national group meetings in the immediate future to help reduce the possibility of potential exposure or transmission of the coronavirus through travel and attendance at face-to-face meetings.