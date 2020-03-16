SAG-AFTRA Warns Members To Beware Of Coronavirus Fundaising Scams

SAG-AFTRA is warning its members to beware of scams designed to fool them into contributing to fake coronavirus relief efforts.

“Be wary of any online effort purporting to raise funds to help SAG-AFTRA members,” the union said today. “The union has become aware of fraudulent fundraising efforts posted online at various sites including change.org and elsewhere. Some are even pirating the official SAG-AFTRA logo to add false legitimacy to their campaigns. Do not fall for it!

“These solicitations are scams,” the union told its members. “Even when they feature the SAG-AFTRA logo – it is an unauthorized and illegal effort to steal your identify, credit card number, money, or personal information. No SAG-AFTRA authorized fundraising effort will ask you for a donation to support SAG-AFTRA members via an online petition site. If you see such a posting claiming to be raising funds or support on behalf of SAG-AFTRA during this public health emergency, please report it to us immediately at (855) SAG-AFTRA.

“This is a very difficult time and some SAG-AFTRA members will need our help. If you are in a position to do so, please donate to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation. The SAG-AFTRA Foundation Disaster Relief Fund is a legitimate fundraising effort. If you wish to help SAG-AFTRA members in need or who have been impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak visit the SAG-AFTRA Foundation website.”

The foundation’s website notes that the SAG-AFTRA Foundation and the SAG-AFTRA Motion Picture Players Welfare Fund have a Disaster Relief Fund to provide urgent financial support to SAG-AFTRA members and families affected by natural disasters or COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

“We are partnering with The Actors Fund to administer the relief efforts on the ground, ensuring all SAG-AFTRA members receive the help they need,” the foundation said. “SAG-AFTRA members are eligible to apply to the Disaster Relief Fund if they are currently active and paid up on their dues. The process has been streamlined to speed relief, and consists of a quick, confidential and non-invasive application and consultation to establish need. During the consultation, the social services professionals will also assess each applicant’s need for additional assistance, programs or services.”