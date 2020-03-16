SAG-AFTRA Suspends Access To Local Offices To Prevent Coronavirus Exposure

SAG-AFTRA has suspended access to its local’s offices in cities across the country to prevent exposure to the coronavirus, including offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Seattle, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston-Austin and New England.

Identical notices posted on the union’s website say that “The safety of our members and staff remains paramount. To minimize the risk of exposure to COVID-19, effective immediately, access to the (affected locals) is suspended until further notice. All core services are fully functional and operations continue by telephone, email and digital communication… We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Last week, SAG-AFTRA cancelled, postponed or re-configured all national and local in-person meetings and said it will not reschedule any new national group meetings in the immediate future “to help reduce the possibility of potential exposure or transmission through travel and attendance at face-to-face meetings.”

At that time, SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris and national executive director David White said that “This is a dynamic and fast-changing situation. We are closely monitoring public health advisories and will continue to work with member leaders, staff, employers and community partners to provide updates as conditions evolve.” They also said that the union’s local presidents “unanimously agreed to cancel, postpone or reschedule nonessential face-to-face meetings in all locals across the country until further notice. This includes membership, board and committee meetings, as well as local educational workshops, panels, mixers, conservatory and film society events.”