SAG-AFTRA Settles Stunt Pay Dispute Over HBO’s ‘I Know This Much Is True’

SAG-AFTRA has reached a settlement with HBO and Thespians of the Falls Production Services in their dispute over payments to stunt performers on the show I Know This Much Is True. The dispute arose over stunt performers who worked on more than one episode of the series in a single day or week but only got paid for one episode. The guild says that the settlement provides for the “full compensation” of those stunt performers.

In October, the guild reminded stunt performers that a producer must pay stunt performers on a per-episode basis when working multiple episodes in a single day or week. “This information has long been included in stunt digests and other communications from SAG-AFTRA, pointing out that when working on multiple episodes of a series, a stunt performer must receive separate contracts and the correct payment for each episode, or a multiple-picture weekly contract and not less than the corresponding minimum payment for that form of engagement,” the union said.

“At that time, SAG-AFTRA also reported it had filed a claim against HBO Inc. and Thespians of the Falls Production Services LLC for violating the SAG-AFTRA Television Agreement by engaging stunt performers to work on multiple episodes of the series under a single picture contract.”

According to the guild, the settlement agreement provides that the producers “will fully compensate affected stunt performers working on multiple episodes of this series on a single day with correct payment and the corresponding pension and health contribution for each episode. The agreement also guarantees that HBO will engage and pay stunt performers going forward under a daily or weekly contract for each episode on which the stunt performer renders services, or engage and pay the stunt performer under a weekly multi-picture contract, with performer’s agreement, for any HBO production.”

The guild added that it “wishes to express its gratitude to the members of the stunt community who came forward to help us challenge this violation and ensure compliance with the terms of our contract.”