SAG-AFTRA Health Plan Waives Co-Pays & Deductibles For Coronavirus Testing

Trustees of the SAG-AFTRA Health Plan said today that the plan will waive all co-pays, deductibles and co-insurance for coronavirus testing at in-network facilities, making it free for participants. This includes any fees for office visits or telehealth visits for COVID-19 testing.

“The plans have long had Telehealth coverage through LiveHealth in place so participants who are ill or need care can have a telemedicine visit with a doctor without having to even leave their home, making access easier and avoiding sick people going out or to medical offices and facilities,” the trustee said in a statement.

At least two actors – Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson – are known to have tested positive for the virus, with many more expected in the coming days.