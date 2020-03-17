SAG-AFTRA Foundation Suspends In-Person Programs, Still Providing Assistance During Coronavirus Pandemic

The SAG-AFTRA Foundation has temporarily suspended all in-person programs at its offices in Los Angeles and New York because of the coronavirus pandemic. Foundation president Courtney B. Vance on Monday called it “an unfortunate but necessary response to prioritize the health and safety of our employees and members.”

He noted in a new video, however, that “that doesn’t mean that we are closing shop. In fact, our leadership and staff are working hard to create new and innovative ways to bring programs and resources” to the union’s members in these difficult times.

“We will continue to be a vital safety net and free resource for all SAG-AFTRA members, as we have been for the past 35 years,” he said. “Even in the best of times, the life of a performer can be a real struggle. But these are unprecedented times. With hundreds of productions going dark, many of our fellow SAG-AFTRA members will face even greater hardship than usual.”

Watch the video above.

The foundation, in conjunction with the SAG-AFTRA Motion Picture Players Welfare Fund, has activated a COVID-19 Disaster Fund that is now available to eligible SAG-AFTRA members who have been impacted by the pandemic. The fund will be administered by the Actors Fund. SAG-AFTRA members in need of assistance can apply on the foundation’s website, where those in a position to contribute can also do so.

“We need your support right away,” Vance said. “We’ve already receiving a spike in applications and calls for help. And this will continue for the unforeseen future. Please consider a tax-deductible donation to the foundation today.”