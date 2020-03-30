SAG-AFTRA Offers Dues Relief For Financially Strapped Members During COVID-19 Shutdowns

SAG-AFTRA is offering dues relief to members experiencing financial hardship resulting from work stoppages related to the industry’s COVID-19 shutdown. Those who can’t afford to pay their semi-annual dues bill in May will be granted an extension and an installment plan for those payments. The union says that members who are in a position to pay their dues in full “are urged to do so upon receipt of their May semi-annual dues bill.”

“As working people, we know the great difficulties our members are facing,” said SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris. “In order to relieve some of the financial stress so many people are dealing with at this time, the Finance Committee worked to provide much needed relief. I also want to thank the Executive Committee for their rapid response and diligence in launching this program to quickly bring help to our membership.”

SAG-AFTRA joins numerous other Hollywood guilds and unions that have offered dues relief to their members, including the International Cinematographers Guild, which is giving 100% dues relief to all of its members for the second dues-paying quarter, effective April 1, and Musicians Local 47, which has declared a moratorium on suspensions for delinquent membership dues for 60 days.

In a statement, SAG-AFTRA said: “With production slowed or halted across SAG-AFTRA entertainment, television and commercials contract areas, it is crucial that the union is able to collect the greatest portion of revenue possible to ensure critical services continue without disruption. Members who can pay on time are encouraged to do so when they receive their bills. Those members who require relief may request an extension of the May 1 due date.

“In light of the extraordinary challenges all organizations are facing during this global pandemic, the Executive Committee also approved a resolution designating the union as being in a status of resource conservation. This status ensures that SAG-AFTRA resources are exclusively devoted to essential, core functions, such as residuals payment processing, contract negotiation and enforcement, and organizing. During this period routine and non-essential meetings and activities will be deferred.”