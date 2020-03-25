SAG-AFTRA Declaring Coronavirus Emergency; Seeks Board Approval To Delegate Broad Powers To Its Executive Committee

SAG-AFTRA’s leadership is asking its national board of directors to approve a coronavirus emergency and to delegate broad powers to the guild’s Executive Committee during the ongoing pandemic.

A motion that will be voted on by the national board in the next few days states that “in light of the national emergency,” the board would delegate authority to the Executive Committee to consider and adopt the union’s budget for fiscal year 2021, and to consider, approve and submit to the members for ratification all multi-employer collective bargaining agreements – including those pertaining to the guild’s upcoming film and TV contract negotiations.

The resolution was recommended unanimously by the guild’s president, national officers and the Executive Committee, with the finance-related provisions also being recommended unanimously by the Finance Committee. Chaired by SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris, members of the Executive Committee include EVP Rebecca Damon, secretary-treasurer Camryn Manheim, seven national vice presidents and more than a dozen national board members.

The motion, if approved, also would authorize the executive committee “to establish a program for relief from dues, late payment charges, and other related matters.” Authority also would be delegated to the Executive Committee to adopt special rules and procedures “relating to the leniency process with respect to the termination of membership for non-payment of dues,” and to “take such other actions as may normally be under the exclusive authority of the National Board,” pursuant to the guild’s Constitution.

Here is the “COVID-19 Emergency” resolution that the board will be asked to approve:

WHEREAS, on March 13, 2020, a national state of emergency due to coronavirus disease was declared by the United States Federal Government, and

WHEREAS, health authorities have recommended that no groups of more than ten individuals should meet until further notice, and

WHEREAS, several major U.S. cities and metro areas are now in “shelter in place” status, with all travel restricted and residents required to remain at home except for specified purposes, and

WHEREAS, many industry employers have suspended all production activities and ceased employment, resulting in economic consequences to SAG-AFTRA members; and

WHEREAS, government programs designed to address the economic crisis resulting from this disaster are only beginning to ramp up, and their ultimate success is as yet unknown; and

WHEREAS, access to most SAG-AFTRA offices is now suspended except for emergent or critical functions, and

WHEREAS, due to the constantly changing nature of this emergency and the need to address matters in real time, it is not feasible to conduct substantive discussions on complex and sensitive, confidential matters in the National Board by purely digital means, and

WHEREAS, service to the membership of SAG-AFTRA and the conduct of SAG-AFTRA business must continue despite the state of emergency, especially with respect to our core functions of negotiations, contract enforcement, organizing, and collection and distribution of payments to performers; and

WHEREAS, pursuant to Art. IX(2)(a) of the SAG-AFTRA Constitution, the Executive Committee has “authority to act on matters that require attention in intervals between meetings of the National Board”; and

WHEREAS, it would be irresponsible not to take swift action to ensure that decision-making authority is in place to make prompt and timely decisions in this time of great and ever- changing challenge; and

WHEREAS this resolution is recommended unanimously by the President, the National Officers, and the Executive Committee, and the finance-related provisions are also recommended unanimously by the Finance Committee;

NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED by the National Board of SAG-AFTRA as follows:

1. The National Board acknowledges and reaffirms the Executive Committee’s Constitutional authority to act as necessary to address matters between meetings of the National Board and in light of these extraordinary circumstances; and

2. Pursuant to its authority under Art. IV of the Constitution, the National Board authorizes the Executive Committee to establish a program for relief from dues, late payment charges, and other related matters. Authority is also hereby delegated to the Executive Committee to adopt special rules and procedures relating to the leniency process with respect to the termination of membership for non-payment of dues.

3. The National Board hereby delegates authority to the Executive Committee to consider and adopt the union’s budget for fiscal year 2021 pursuant to its authority under Art. V(C)(2)(a) and V(C)(2)(u) of the Constitution; and

4. The National Board hereby delegates authority to the Executive Committee to consider and approve and submit to the members for ratification multi-employer collective bargaining agreements (pursuant to Art. XI(B)(1)), to approve waivers and amendments (pursuant to Art. XI(C)), to appoint Wages and Working Conditions and Negotiating Committees (pursuant to Art. XI(A)(1)) and approve proposal packages (pursuant to Art. XI(A)(2), and to act with the delegated authority of the National Board for all purposes set forth in Art. XI; and

5. In light of the national emergency, the National Board hereby delegates authority to the Executive Committee to take such other actions as may normally be under the exclusive authority of the National Board, pursuant to Art. V(C)(2)(u) of the Constitution; and

6. The President and National Executive Director’s decision to postpone the April National Board meeting to a date to be determined is hereby ratified.