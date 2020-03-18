SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s Coronavirus Disaster Fund Sees “Extremely High Volume” Of Aid Requests

The SAG-AFTRA Foundation says it’s “experiencing an extremely high volume of requests” for assistance due to the industry’s coronavirus shutdown. Effective on Thursday, the Foundation says it will be streamlining its application process “to make it more seamless and efficient.”

The Foundation’s COVID-19 Disaster Fund covers members who are in an emergency financial crisis to helm them cover basic expenses such as rent, mortgage, utilities, medical bills and other essential needs. See details here.

“We ask for your patience during this time,” the Foundation told members of SAG-AFTRA. “For those of you who have already applied, please know it is taking up to a week to process applications. In the interim, please collect the necessary documentation listed below so that you will be able to complete our new online application quickly.”

Eligibility Requirements for the Foundation’s COVID-19 Disaster Fund for SAG-AFTRA members notes that suspended, terminated or financial core members of the union are not eligible to receive assistance from the Disaster Fund. To be eligible, applicants must provide copies of:

* Current membership cards or a confirmation by union’s membership department – including end date (you must be current through October 2019).

* Most recent bank statement (not a printout from an ATM).

* Current lease or mortgage/maintenance.

The Foundation also notes that it’s currently taking tax-deductible donations for its Disaster Fund. “Every donation counts, big or small, and 100% of your donation will provide relief to hard-hit SAG-AFTRA members in the affected regions.”