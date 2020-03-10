Sadie Calvano & Alanna Ubach Join CBS Comedy Pilot ‘Jury Duty’

EXCLUSIVE: Former Mom star Sadie Calvano and Alanna Ubach (Bombshell) are set as series regulars opposite Meaghan Rath and Jack Cutmore-Scott in CBS’ ensemble comedy pilot Jury Duty, from 9JKL co-creator Dana Klein, writer Stephanie Darrow, UK producer Big Talk Productions and CBS Television Studios.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

In the hybrid Jury Duty, written by Klein and Darrow based on a British format and directed by Christine Gernon, a group of jurors are sequestered together until they all agree on a verdict….and they can’t even agree on lunch.

Calvano will play Linzee. Gorgeous and a bit naïve, Linzee loves animals and is a vegetarian because “bunnies!” She’s also very optimistic, easily excited, and too sweet to realize she’s the most beautiful girl in the world.

Ubach is Judge Wallace. Judge Wallace wanted to be an actress and now the courtroom is her stage, where she’s wildly unprofessional and shares way too much personal information. Her Honor likes to “connect” with her jurors and doesn’t care how long this trial takes.

Klein and Darrow executive produce the with the original format’s creator James Acaster, and Kenton Allen and Matthew Justice for Big Talk.

Calvano most recently played the lead role of April in Marc Cherry’s CBS All Access series Why Women Kill, opposite Ginnifer Goodwin and Lucy Liu. Her other recent credits include the Netflix original film The Package, produced by Ben Stiller’s company Red Hour and directed by Jake Szymanski. Calvano is perhaps best known for her role on the hit CBS series Mom opposite Anna Faris and Allison Janney on which she starred for four seasons. Calvano is repped by Paradigm and Untitled.

Ubach has received rave reviews for her portrayal of Judge Jeannine Pirro in Bombshell. She also recently wrapped recurring role on Fox’s Filthy Rich which premieres this Spring. Ubach is repped by Gersh and Margrit Polak Management.