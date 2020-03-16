‘S.W.A.T.’ Also Shutting Down Over Coronavirus Pandemic

CBS series S.W.A.T. is winding down production today, March 16. I hear the action drama starring Shemar Moore is finishing the penultimate episode of its second season. It will have only the season finale left.

The remaining Season 2 episode’s fate is unclear but, given the gravity of the situation in the U.S. as a whole and in Los Angeles, where the Sony Pictures Television series is filmed, it is quite possible that the finale won’t shoot in time for its air date.

S.W.A.T. joins fellow Sony TV series The Goldbergs, Schooled, The Blacklist, Wheel Of Time and Mel Robbins, which all suspended production on Friday or Saturday.

Inspired by the classic television series and feature film, S.W.A.T. stars Moore as the locally born and raised sergeant tasked with running a specialized tactical unit that is the last stop in law enforcement in Los Angeles. Aaron Rahsaan Thomas, Shawn Ryan, Justin Lin, Neal Moritz, Marney Hochman, Danielle Woodrow and Pavun Shetty serve as executive producers. S.W.A.T. is produced by Sony Pictures Television in association with CBS Television Studios.