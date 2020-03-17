Rza’s Crime Drama ‘Cut Throat City’ Delays Release Due To Coronavirus

EXCLUSIVE: Well Go USA has postponed the release date for the crime drama Cut Throat City due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film directed by Rza and written by P.G. Cuschieri was originally set to hit theaters on April 10, but the distributor announced today that they will push the release to a to-be-determined date later this spring.

The film features an all-star cast that includes Shameik Moore, Tip T.I. Harris, Demetrius Shipp Jr., Kat Graham, Denzel Whitaker, Wesley Snipes, Terrence Howard and Ethan Hawke. Cut Throat City follows four boyhood friends in New Orleans’ Lower Ninth Ward who return after Hurricane Katrina to find their homes decimated, with no jobs, and no help from FEMA. Out of options, they reluctantly turn to a local gangster, who offers them one shot at turning their situations around – by pulling off a dangerous heist in the heart of the city. When the job goes bad, the friends find themselves on the run, hunted by two relentless detectives and a neighborhood warlord who thinks they stole the heist money.

The move for Well Go USA to postpone the release of Cut Throat City isn’t too much of a surprise considering major theater chains like AMC, Regal Cinemas, Alamo Drafthouse and Landmark have shuttered as a precaution to COVID-19.

Cut Throat City joins a growing list of big studio and indie films that have been shifting release dates. Some have postponed to later dates while other release dates are in limbo. This list includes Disney titles Antlers, New Mutants and the live-action Mulan. Disney also just announced that they are postponing the release of their upcoming Marvel pic Black Widow. Other studio films that have been put on the back burner include Universal’s upcoming Fast and Furious sequel F9 as well as Paramount’s A Quiet Place: Part II and the rom-com The Lovebirds. On the indie side, films that have postponed include Sony Pictures Classics’ The Climb and Strand Releasing’s The Artist’s Wife. However, to help curb their delays, Universal announced Monday that they are making their titles The Invisible Man, Emma. and The Hunt available on VOD starting Easter Weekend.