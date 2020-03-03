Ryan Hansen & Aimee Carrero To Headline ‘Someone Out There’; Neil Casey To Co-Star In NBC Comedy Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Hansen and Aimee Carrero will play the leads in Someone Out There, NBC’s romantic comedy pilot based on a Spanish format. Actor-writer Neil Casey also has been cast in the project, from Matt Hubbard and the writing team of Josh Siegal and Dylan Morgan.

Photo: Cate Hellman

Written/executive produced by Hubbard and Siegal, Someone Out There is based on the Spanish format Pequeñas Coincidencias created by Javier Veiga. The single-camera romantic comedy is about two set-in-their-ways adults, Derek (Hansen) and Chloe (Carrero), who are challenged by very unexpected strangers to become the best versions of themselves in order to find love and possibly each other.

Dylan Morgan, Emiliano Calemzuk, Gonzalo Sagardia and Veiga also executive produce.

Hansen’s Derek is a film composer who thinks he has it all. Carrero’s Chloe is a no-nonsense bridal boutique owner. Casey plays Boyd, Derek’s sad sack brother.

'Pequeñas Coincidencias'

Party Down alum Hansen recently headlined the YouTube comedy series Ryan Hansen Solves Crime on Television and reprised his Veronica Mars character Dick Casablancas in the revival on Hulu. He will next be seen in the features Fantasy Island, Like a Boss and Dinner with Friends (aka Friendsgiving). He is repped by Gersh.

Carrero co-starred in the Freeform comedy series Young & Hungry for six seasons, and voices the title roles of the animated shows Elena of Avalor on Disney Channel and She-Ra and The Princesses of Power on Netflix. Her credits include recurring roles on NBC’s Blindspot and The Village, and FX’s The Americans. Her latest film, Wander Darkly, premiered at Sundance in January. Carrero is repped by Innovative Artists, 3 Arts and Skrzyniarz & Mallean.

Casey recently recurred on several HBO comedy series, Silicon Valley, Mrs. Fletcher and Avenue 5. As a writer, he recently worked on Making It and The President Show. Casey is repped by Rise, UTA and Dan Fox.