‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Contestant Sherry Pie Disqualified For Alleged Catfishing Incident

For RuPaul, the last few days have been a drag. His AJ and the Queen show on Netflix was cancelled after one season. Now, a contestant on VH1’s RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12 has been disqualified for alleged sexual misconduct.

Sherry Pie (whose real name: is Joey Gugliemelli), has been ousted from the show. Ms. Pie was considered one of the frontrunners in the competition. At least five men have claimed that Gugliemelli asked them to send fetish videos and promised acting opportunities, all while using a false name.

“In light of recent developments and Sherry Pie’s statement, Sherry Pie has been disqualified from RuPaul’s Drag Race,” the show posted on its official Twitter account.

One of the actors, Ben Smikus, wrote in a post on Facebook about the incident.

“It was a tough pill to swallow, knowing that I hadn’t listened to my gut instinct about how uncomfortable I was. That I had sent suggestive videos of myself, and I didn’t know what the videos were being used for,” Shimkus said.

Gugliemelli issued an apology Thursday night on Facebook. Without beings specific, he claimed he was being treated for his behavior.

VH1 said it will air the season as planned, but said that Gugliemelli will not appear in the grand finale, scheduled to be filmed later in the spring.