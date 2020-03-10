UK’s Royal Television Society Awards To Be Held Behind Closed Doors Amid Coronavirus Concerns

EXCLUSIVE: Britain’s prestigious Royal Television Society Programme Awards are to be held behind closed doors next week amid coronavirus concerns.

The awards, one of the pinnacles of the RTS calendar, are due to take place on March 17 at central London’s Grosvenor House Hotel, which can host up to 2,000 people.

But instead of packing the venue out, only nominees and RTS representatives will be present, and the event will be live-streamed online. Fleabag, Chernobyl, The Circle, Love Island and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK are among the shows vying for prizes.

The slimmed-down awards come as there are now 373 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK, with six deaths attributed to the disease. The death toll worldwide is 4,000.

In a statement, RTS CEO Theresa Wise said: “While adapting as necessary to the current situation, we aim to continue celebrating the past year of television and excellence in our industry in the best way possible – by honouring nominees and winners through a streamlined event.”