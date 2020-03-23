Rosie O’Donnell Livestream Special Raises $600,000 For The Actors Fund During Coronavirus Pandemic

Sunday’s one-night-only, celebrity-packed livestream return of The Rosie O’Donnell Show raised more than $600,000 in support of The Actors Fund during the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers say.

The special, hosted by O’Donnell and streamed live on Broadway.com and its YouTube channel, featured performances and appearances by numerous Broadway and TV stars, including Shoshana Bean, Tituss Burgess, Kristin Chenoweth, Gavin Creel, Darren Criss, Gloria Estefan, Jordan Fisher, Neil Patrick Harris, Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald & Will Swenson, Katharine McPhee & David Foster, Alan Menken, Matthew Morrison, Ben Platt, Billy Porter and Barry Manilow, among others.

Watch Alan Menken’s appearance below.

O’Donnell conducted remote interviews with Laura Benanti, Nate Berkus, Matthew Broderick & Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Erivo, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Harvey Fierstein, Judith Light, Idina Menzel, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Jeremy Pope, Randy Rainbow, Chita Rivera, and Miranda Sings. Other celebrities, including Stephen Sondheim and Andrew Lloyd Webber, sent video messages.

The special was produced by actor/producer Erich Bergen, and presented in partnership with Revelations Entertainment and Broadway.com. The director was directed by Paul Wontorek.

The Actors Fund is a national human services organization serving everyone in film, theater, television, music, opera, radio and dance with programs including social services and emergency financial assistance, health care and insurance counseling, housing, and secondary employment and training services.

Donations are still being accepted at give.actorsfund.org/Rosie.