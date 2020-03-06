Roscoe Born Dies: ‘The Young And The Restless’, ‘All My Children’ Actor Was 69

Actor Roscoe Born, whose soap opera career spanned more than three decades and included major roles on such popular daytime series as The Young and The Restless, All My Children, One Life To Live and Ryan’s Hope, died Tuesday, March 3. He was 69.

His death was announced by friend and business partner Deanna Lynne. A cause of death was not given.

In a Facebook post, Lynne wrote, “It is with a heavy heart that I share the news of Roscoe Born’s passing. He was an incredibly talented actor and songwriter. Many who knew him know how dedicated he was to social and political causes. He will be missed forever.”

Born in Topeka, Kansas, the actor began his soap career in 1981 playing good-hearted gangster Joe Novak, the love interest of the Ryan clan’s rebellious Siobhan Ryan. He left the series in 1983, two years later marrying his Ryan’s co-star Randall Edwards (the show’s trouble-making Delia). They divorced in 1990.

A 1984 role in ABC’s short-lived Paper Dolls was a temporary foray into primetime, with Born returning to soaps in 1985 with a longtime, if off and on, role as One Life to Live‘s evil super-villain Mitch Laurence. From 2005-2006 he played an abusive father on The Young and The Restless.

Other soap roles would include good guys and bad, long-term or brief, on All My Children, Santa Barbara, As the World Turns, Guiding Light, Days of Our Lives and The City. His final soap credit was in 2007, when he played a warden on Passions.

Born is survived by a daughter, Alberta, from his 1994-97 marriage to Santa Barbara co-star Roberta Weiss.

Some of Born’s former co-stars, including Melissa Archer (One Life to Live) and Greg Rikaart (The Young and The Restless), among others in the daytime community, tweeted their condolences and memories:

I can’t put into words how incredibly heart broken I am to hear of Roscoe Born’s passing. He was an incredible partner to work with and a master in his craft. I can say without a doubt that some of my favorite work on Oltl was with Roscoe. He will be greatly missed. 💔 — Melissa Archer (@_MelissaArcher) March 6, 2020

Our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Roscoe Born. He was an incredible actor and person who blessed #YR with his talents! https://t.co/VdakvrxoQz — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) March 6, 2020

Roscoe Born was a talented and generous actor and a kind man to boot. He would often say that everything he did was for his daughter. My thoughts are with her and his family today. #RIP https://t.co/rY9ZANc1qW — Greg Rikaart (@gregrikaart) March 6, 2020

Mitch Laurence as portrayed by Roscoe Born was one of my all-time favorite TV villains as a teenager watching One Life to Live. I was privileged to get to write for him, and while I eventually sent Mitch to hell, I sincerely hope Roscoe is in heaven… #oltl #RIPRoscoeBorn https://t.co/xUioEl7VbO — Ron Carlivati (@carlivatiron) March 6, 2020