Roscoe Born Dies: ‘The Young And The Restless’, ‘All My Children’ Actor Was 69

Actor Roscoe Born, whose soap opera career spanned more than three decades and included major roles on such popular daytime series as The Young and The Restless, All My Children, One Life To Live and Ryan’s Hope, died Tuesday, March 3. He was 69.
His death was announced by friend and business partner Deanna Lynne. A cause of death was not given.
In a Facebook post, Lynne wrote, “It is with a heavy heart that I share the news of Roscoe Born’s passing. He was an incredibly talented actor and songwriter. Many who knew him know how dedicated he was to social and political causes. He will be missed forever.”
Born in Topeka, Kansas, the actor began his soap career in 1981 playing good-hearted gangster Joe Novak, the love interest of the Ryan clan’s rebellious Siobhan Ryan. He left the series in 1983, two years later marrying his Ryan’s co-star Randall Edwards (the show’s trouble-making Delia). They divorced in 1990.
Related Story
Bobbie Battista Dies: Former CNN News Anchor, 'Talkback Live' Host Was 67
A 1984 role in ABC’s short-lived Paper Dolls was a temporary foray into primetime, with Born returning to soaps in 1985 with a longtime, if off and on, role as One Life to Live‘s evil super-villain Mitch Laurence. From 2005-2006 he played an abusive father on The Young and The Restless.
Other soap roles would include good guys and bad, long-term or brief, on All My Children, Santa Barbara, As the World Turns, Guiding Light, Days of Our Lives and The City. His final soap credit was in 2007, when he played a warden on Passions.
Born is survived by a daughter, Alberta, from his 1994-97 marriage to Santa Barbara co-star Roberta Weiss.
Some of Born’s former co-stars, including Melissa Archer (One Life to Live) and Greg Rikaart (The Young and The Restless), among others in the daytime community, tweeted their condolences and memories:
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.