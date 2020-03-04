Ronan Farrow Cuts Hachette Relationship Over Publisher’s Decision To Release Woody Allen Memoirs

With all the election craziness, here’s one we didn’t get to last night that is worth noting. Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Ronan Farrow continues to be a man of conviction. Shortly after learning that Hachette imprint Grand Central Publishing would release estranged father Woody Allen’s memoir Apropos of Nothing, Farrow tweeted that he will no longer work with the publisher that released his bestseller Catch and Kill. The book told of the ordeals Farrow faced in uncovering the Harvey Weinstein predation scandal. Farrow has been a steadfast supporter of sister Dylan’s assertion she was molested as a child by Allen. The filmmaker has just as steadfastly denied this, and was twice investigated and not charged. See Farrow’s missive below.