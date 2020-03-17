Rolling Stones Postpone Summer U.S. Tour Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

“Start Me Up” — later than planned. The Rolling Stones have postponed their U.S. stadium tour amid coronavirus shutdowns.

The legendary band’s 15-city 2020 No Filter jaunt was set to kick off May 8 in San Diego and run through July 9 in Atlanta. Check out the full list of affected shows below.

Shutterstock

“We’re hugely disappointed to have to postpone the tour,” bandmates Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood said in a statement today. “We are sorry to all the fans who were looking forward to it as much as we were, but the health and safety of everyone has to take priority. We will all get through this together — and we’ll see you very soon.”

All four core members of the Stones are well into their 70s — the age group that scientists say is particularly susceptible to and threatened by COVID-19.

The Stones toured the U.S. last year and grossed $177.8 million from 16 dates, with an average ticket prices of $226. Pollstar ranked it as 2019’s top-grossing North American tour.

Here is the list of Stones concert dates that will be rescheduled:

May 8: SDCCU Stadium, San Diego

May 12:, BC Place, Vancouver

May 16: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

May 20: Nissan Stadium, Nashville

May 24: Circuit of The Americas, Austin

May 29: Cotton Bowl Stadium, Dallas

June 6: New Era Field, Buffalo, NY

June 10: Ford Field, Detroit

June 14: Cardinal Stadium, Louisville, KY

June 19: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland

June 23: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh

June 27: The Dome at America’s Center, St. Louis, MO

July 1: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

July 5: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

July 9: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta