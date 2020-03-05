Rogers & Cowan PMK Hires Stephen F. Macias To Head New Multicultural Division

Rogers & Cowan PMK has named Stephen F. Macias to the newly created position of Executive Vice President Entertainment and Multicultural Practice Lead. Macias will manage communications efforts and lead overarching strategy for the agency’s new Multicultural Communications division for R&C PMK’s talent and brand clients.

Macias will oversee a team that develops communications strategy and public relations campaigns for agency talent clients and Fortune 500 brand clients. The goal is to lean in with multicultural communications strategies, initiatives, partnerships, and programs that connect brands and talent to consumers and organizations in the LGBTQ+ community and other areas of diversity.

Macias will dual report to Alan Nierob, Entertainment Division Chairman, Rogers & Cowan PMK, and Shirley Hughes, President of Brands, Rogers & Cowan PMK.

Mark Owens, CEO, Rogers & Cowan PMK, called the move “an important next-step in our business and who we are as an agency. Stephen has a reputation for designing innovative campaigns and strategies, and with his expertise this new division will help our clients reach important and growing audiences, and transform the next generation of their businesses.”

Macias, who comes to R&CPMK after serving as senior vice president, Diversity and Inclusion Practice Lead at MWWPR, said he looked forward to helping the agency evolve. “R&C PMK has a strong track record of leading the industry on many levels, in who they represent and how they serve their clients. The industry and our country are changing, and wisely becoming more inclusive and strategic in reaching new segments and diverse communities. As such, smart companies are understanding that communicating with all audiences is not just the right thing to do, but the only way to do business.”

Prior to joining MWWPR, Macias founded Macias Media Group and helped the agency become a top boutique PR firms specifically targeting the LGBTQ+ community. Before that, he spent eight years as Executive Vice President and GM for Here Media Inc., with clients that included The Advocate and OUT magazine. He also served as Entertainment Media Director for the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD).