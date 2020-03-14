Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Postpones 2020 Induction Ceremony

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is yet another event lost to the coronavirus shutdowns. The institution announced it is canceling its 2020 induction ceremony because its Cleveland home is under a civil emergency.

The Hall of Fame ceremony was set for May 2, but was shelved on Friday by the Hall. Its statement:

“The health and safety of our fans and visitors is our highest priority,” the organization told CNN in a statement. “Given recent news regarding coronavirus and the urging by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine regarding large public gatherings, we have made the decision to postpone the 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Induction Week festivities until later this year.”

Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G. and T-Rex were going to be inducted, while Bruce Springsteen manager Jon Landau and executive Irving Azoff were set to be the recipients of the Ahmet Ertegun Award for industry professionals.

The Hall of Fame said additional details, including new dates and ticket information, will be announced shortly. Details of the rescheduled HBO live broadcast of the event will be announced at a later date as well.

Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster for the ceremony will be honored for the rescheduled date.

This year marked the 35th annual induction ceremony and concert. With a significant proportion of inductees already deceased, this year’s concert would have leaned heavily on tribute performances (Houston, B.I.G. and T. Rex frontman Marc Bolan are no longer living).

In addition to the racial and gender diversity of this year’s line-up, the inductees represented a range of rock eras: T. Rex – the British glitter band that was essentially a one-hit wonder in the U.S. (“Bang a Gong”) but a phenomenon in England – and the Doobie Brothers hail from the ’70s; Depeche Mode, Houston and Nine Inch Nails were at their peaks in the ’80s and ’90s; and Notorious B.I.G.’s popularity and influence outlasted his death in 1997.

Greg Evans contributed to this report.