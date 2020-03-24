Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony, Set To Air On HBO, Rescheduled For November

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony has moved to November.

The event, which will see stars including Whitney Houston and Nine Inch Nails inducted into the lauded group, now is set for Saturday, November 7.

The ceremony, which is set to be broadcast live on HBO for the first time, was scheduled for May 2 but was postponed by the organization amid coronavirus fears. It will now run live at 8 p.m. ET from the Public Auditorium in Cleveland.

Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, The Notorious B.I.G. and T-Rex join Houston and Oscar winner Trent Reznor’s industrial rockers. Bruce Springsteen’s manager Jon Landau and Eagles manager and Fast Times at Ridgemont High co-producer Irving Azoff were set as recipients of the Ahmet Ertegun Award for industry professionals.

This year marks the 35th annual induction ceremony and concert. With a significant proportion of inductees deceasad, including Houston, B.I.G. and T. Rex frontman Marc Bolan, this year’s concert is expected to lean heavily on tribute performances.