Roadside Attractions Postpones Release Of Katie Holmes And Josh Lucas Drama ‘The Secret: Dare To Dream’

The Roadside Attractions romantic drama The Secret: Dare To Dream starring Katie Holmes and Josh Lucas is the latest title to join the list of films that have postponed its April 17 release date due to the coronavirus outbreak. A new date hasn’t been announced.

A statement from Roadside Attractions Co-Presidents Howard Cohen and Eric d’Arbeloff read:

In light of our country’s fight to contain the coronavirus, Roadside Attractions is postponing the April 17th theatrical release of The Secret: Dare To Dream. Once clarity for a safe and comfortable moviegoing experience is established, we will announce the date for a full theatrical release. Until then, please take the necessary precautions to keep you, your family and friends healthy and safe.

The film is based on Rhonda Byrne’s 2006 global bestselling self-help book and features Holmes as Miranda Wells, a hardworking widow struggling to raise three children on her own. A powerful storm brings a devastating challenge and a mysterious man, Bray Johnson (Lucas), into her life. In a few short days, Bray’s presence re-ignites the family’s spirit, but he carries a secret that could change everything. Celia Weston and Jerry O’Connell co-star in the film.

In addition to The Secret: Dare To Dream, various films postponing their release dates. This includes big banner titles including like Black Widow, F9, A Quiet Place Part II, The Lovebirds, Mulan as well as indie and arthouse titles like Sony Pictures Classics’ The Climb, Well Go USA’s Cut Throat City, Searchlight’s The Personal History of David Copperfield and Strand Releasing’s The Artist’s Wife.