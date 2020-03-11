‘Riverdale’ Suspends Production Due To Coronavirus Concerns

The CW’s Riverdale has suspended production amid concerns that a person working on the show was recently in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

“The team member is currently receiving medical evaluation,” producer Warner Bros. TV told Deadline in a statement.

“We are working closely with the appropriate authorities and health agencies in Vancouver to identify and contact all individuals who may have come into direct contact with our team member,” the statement continued. “The health and safety of our employees, casts and crews is always our top priority. We have and will continue to take precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world.

Out of an abundance of caution, production on Riverdale is currently suspended.”

The show was in the midst of shooting its fourth season.

KJ Apa, Cole Sprouse Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Casey Cott and Madelaine Petsch star in the series based on the characters from Archie Comics. Riverdale is produced by Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios, in association with Berlanti Productions.

The Riverdale news comes as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread, prompting the cancellation or postponement of numerous events amid travel restrictions and increasing health warnings, with the World Health Organization on Wednesday officially declaring a pandemic.

The COVID-19 virus had sickened more than 118,000 cases in 114 countries, with 4,291 deaths, according to the WHO. The death toll in the U.S. is 26, with the number of confirmed cases nationwide at 938 in 38 states including DC, according to the Centers for Disease Control’s latest numbers today.