Rita Wilson Raps ‘Hip Hop Hooray’ As Tom Hanks Reports The Couple Is Feeling Better

Even movie stars go a little stir crazy these days. In an Instagram posted by Rita Wilson, the sheltering in place actress does the kind of rap video even the feverish might usually wish to keep private.

Truth be told, though, she’s not bad, inasmuch as she nails the words to the Naughty By Nature’s 1992 hit “Hip Hop Hooray.”

“Rita Wilson did not learn Hip Hop Hooray for social media,” tweets Tony Award-winning actress-singer Anika Noni Rose. “That’s been with her for some time, judging by the nuance. It made me smile.”

In her Instagram video, accompanied by the written message “Quarantine Stir Crazy – See it to believe it,” Wilson starts off reading the dystopian novel Ender’s Game, only to become distracted by the considerably more celebratory sounds of “Hip Hop Hooray.” Unable to resist, she joins in.

Wilson and Hanks were the first major celebrities to announce they’d tested positive for COVID-19 on March 11, and since then have been sharing updates from Australia. Yesterday, Hanks tweeted some encouraging news: “Hey, folks. Two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better. Sheltering in place works like this: You don’t give it to anyone — You don’t get it from anyone. Common sense, no? Going to take awhile, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts…this, too, shall pass. We can figure this out. Hanx.”

