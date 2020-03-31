Rihanna & Jay-Z Donate $1 Million Each To COVID-19 Relief Efforts In L.A. & New York City

Rihanna and Jay-Z are doing their part to help with the impact of the coronavirus crisis. Their foundations have donated $1 million each to COVID-19 relief efforts in Los Angeles and New York City.

The funds from Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation and Jay-Z’s Shawn Carter Foundation will support undocumented workers, the incarcerated, homeless and elderly populations, and children of frontline healthcare workers in both cities amid the pandemic. Funds will directly support organizations, including the ACLU, New York Immigration Coalition, Mayor’s Fund for L.A. and Fund for Public Schools, as well as provide daycare, food and learning materials to healthcare workers and first responders’ children, along with incarcerated, elderly and homeless populations in New York City and Los Angeles.

“In times of crisis it is imperative that we come together as one community to ensure that everyone, especially the most vulnerable, has access to critical needs: shelter, health, nutrition and education,” Gloria Carter, Jay-Z’s mother and CEO of SCF, said in a statement to media outlets. “The only way to get through this pandemic is with love and action.”

Last week, CLF announced $5 million in grants to on-the-ground partners working on the frontlines of the coronavirus response in the United States, Caribbean and in Afri

ca.