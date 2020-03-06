Richard Brooks Joins NBC’s ‘Echo’ Pilot; Kimia Behpoornia In ‘Someone Out There’

EXCLUSIVE: Richard Brooks (Law & Order) is set as a series regular opposite Janina Gavankar and Reid Scott in NBC drama pilot Echo, from JJ Bailey, Davis Entertainment and Universal Television. Written by Bailey, Echo is a high-concept, genre procedural revolving around a team of investigators who solve the highest-profile crimes by sending our heroes into the past — in the body of the victim. They assume the victim’s identity and must race against time to prevent the crime before it happens. Brooks will play Carl Gaines, an old-school police officer. Brooks can be seen recurring on Freeform’s Good Trouble and in Amazon’s Bosch. He’s known for his portrayal of Paul Robinette on Law & Order, a role which he reprised on Chicago Justice. He was a series regular on BET’s Being Mary Jane for four seasons. Brooks is repped by Thruline Entertainment, Clear Talent Group and Chad M. Christopher at Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher

Kimia Behpoornia (Abby’s) has booked a series regular role opposite Aimee Carrero and Ryan Hansen in Someone Out There, NBC’s romantic comedy pilot based on a Spanish format, from Matt Hubbard and the writing team of Josh Siegal and Dylan Morgan, and Universal TV. Written/executive produced by Hubbard, Siegal and Morgan, Someone Out There is based on the Spanish format Pequeñas Coincidencias created by Javier Veiga. The single-camera romantic comedy is about two set-in-their-ways adults, Derek (Hansen) and Chloe (Carrero), who are challenged by very unexpected strangers to become the best versions of themselves in order to find love and possibly each other. Behpoornia will play Sydney Koh, a hipster who is Chloe’s assistant. Behpoornia played the series regular role of Rosie on NBC’s Abby’s and recurred on Netflix’s Atypical and Lucifer and Spectrum’s Mad About You. She’s repped by Prestige Talent Agency and Rectangle Entertainment.