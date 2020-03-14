Click to Skip Ad
Reporter Banned From White House Briefing After Registering High Body Temperature

An unidentified reporter was blocked from entry into a White House briefing on the coronavirus after registering an above-normal temperature.

White House VP press secretary Katie Miller said the temperature of the reporter was taken three times over a 15-minute period. All of the results registered above normal and the Center for Disease Control guidelines.

The incident marks the first known restriction on media access because of the coronavirus.

