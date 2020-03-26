Remembering Mark Blum: Madonna & Rosanna Arquette Recall ‘Desperately Seeking Susan’ Co-Star; Josh Radnor, Judith Light Among Many Mourning Coronavirus Victim

Madonna and Rosanna Arquette remembered their Desperately Seeking Susan co-star Mark Blum today, joining a lengthy and growing roster of Hollywood and Broadway stars mourning the actor who died of complications from the coronavirus.
“I Want to Acknowledge the Passing of a remarkable Human, fellow actor and friend Mark Blum, who succumbed to Coronavirus,” Madonna posted on Instagram. “This is really tragic and my heart goes out to him, his family and his loved ones. I remember him as funny warm, loving and professional when we made Desperately Seeking Susan in 1985!! Another reminder that this virus is no joke, nothing to be casual about or pretend wont affect us in some way….we need to stay grateful -be hopeful- and follow the quarantine rules!”
Related Story
Coronavirus: Global Death Toll Passes 20,000, World Health Organization Says; U.S. Deaths Nearing 1,000
“He was a wonderful actor and a very good and kind man,” tweeted Arquette, saying she was deeply saddened by “this very very hard news…”
Others recalling Blum include Topher Grace, Marlo Thomas, Dana Delany, Mark Hamill, Judith Light, Josh Radnor and Cynthia Nixon, among many more.
Read the remembrances below.
James Van Der Beek, who appeared with Blum in the 1997 Off Broadway production of Nicky Silver’s comedy My Marriage to Ernest Borgnine, recalled the late actor as “generous and kind,” noting “I learned so much from him about how to be a professional – lessons that got me through the insanity that was to come.” Van Der Beek recalls a particular act of kindness Blum showed to one of their co-stars.
View this post on Instagram
I Want to Acknowledge the Passing of a remarkable Human, fellow actor and friend Mark Blum, who succumbed to Coronavirus. This is really tragic and my heart goes out to him, his family and his loved ones. I remember him as funny warm, loving .and professional when we made Desperately Seeking Susan in 1985!! Another reminder that this virus is no joke, nothing to be casual about or pretend wont affect us in some way. ♥️ we need to stay grateful -be hopeful- help each other-and follow the quarantine rules! #covid_19 #markblum #desperatelyseekingsusan
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.