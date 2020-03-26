Remembering Mark Blum: Madonna & Rosanna Arquette Recall ‘Desperately Seeking Susan’ Co-Star; Josh Radnor, Judith Light Among Many Mourning Coronavirus Victim

Madonna and Rosanna Arquette remembered their Desperately Seeking Susan co-star Mark Blum today, joining a lengthy and growing roster of Hollywood and Broadway stars mourning the actor who died of complications from the coronavirus.

“I Want to Acknowledge the Passing of a remarkable Human, fellow actor and friend Mark Blum, who succumbed to Coronavirus,” Madonna posted on Instagram. “This is really tragic and my heart goes out to him, his family and his loved ones. I remember him as funny warm, loving and professional when we made Desperately Seeking Susan in 1985!! Another reminder that this virus is no joke, nothing to be casual about or pretend wont affect us in some way….we need to stay grateful -be hopeful- and follow the quarantine rules!”

“He was a wonderful actor and a very good and kind man,” tweeted Arquette, saying she was deeply saddened by “this very very hard news…”

Others recalling Blum include Topher Grace, Marlo Thomas, Dana Delany, Mark Hamill, Judith Light, Josh Radnor and Cynthia Nixon, among many more.

Read the remembrances below.

James Van Der Beek, who appeared with Blum in the 1997 Off Broadway production of Nicky Silver’s comedy My Marriage to Ernest Borgnine, recalled the late actor as “generous and kind,” noting “I learned so much from him about how to be a professional – lessons that got me through the insanity that was to come.” Van Der Beek recalls a particular act of kindness Blum showed to one of their co-stars.

8 years ago Mark Blum played my deadbeat dad in the play Lonely, I’m Not, but he was the complete opposite in real life – generous, patient, funny. I was terrified to do live theater for the first time and he was as much a great teacher (mostly by example)… pic.twitter.com/ZJYmmHkkYC — Topher Grace (@TopherGrace) March 26, 2020

Sharon Waxman informed me of this very very hard news today I’m so deeply sad for his family and for his fans. he was a wonderful actor and a very good and kind man. May you Rest In Peace and power mark. God bless you. https://t.co/r0QUGEYwVK — Rosanna Arquette🌎✌🏼 (@RoArquette) March 26, 2020

I just heard the terrible news that my friend and co-star in two plays, Mark Blum, has died from the coronavirus. My heart breaks for his loss and for his wife Janet Zarish. God bless his soul. pic.twitter.com/vOJ4igEWdt — Marlo Thomas (@MarloThomas) March 26, 2020

We will never stop missing him. — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 26, 2020

I did a play with Mark Blum in ‘97 literally the day after wrapping the #DawsonsCreek pilot. He was SO good… and generous and kind and I learned so much from him about how to be a professional – lessons that got me through the insanity that was to come. Prayers for his family. https://t.co/7r7dLyvOeK — James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames) March 26, 2020

In particular, I remember an actress being SUPER late for a performance. She’d overslept. She came in hungover & frazzled and I thought Mark Blum – a total pro – might be upset. He wasn’t. Instead, he made sure to put her at ease & let her know we were glad she was there & safe. — James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames) March 26, 2020

Instead of chiding her, or lecturing her, he went out of his way to give her every shot at forgiving herself and giving her best performance. I never forgot that. RIP Mark Blum. Thanks for being such a good influence. — James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames) March 26, 2020

With love and heavy hearts, Playwrights Horizons pays tribute to Mark Blum, a dear longtime friend and a consummate artist who passed this week. Thank you, Mark, for all you brought to our theater, and to theaters and audiences across the world. We will miss you. pic.twitter.com/NMVZFB5hPb — Playwrights Horizons (@phnyc) March 26, 2020

Mark Blum RIP. So sad to lose you to this horrid crisis!💔💔 — Bernadette Peters (@OfficialBPeters) March 26, 2020

Mark Blum, so generous, so kind, so humble,so talented. Our time together in the play The Assembled Parties at MTC was a true joy

May he rest in peace knowing that he transformed the lives of so many and was cherished by so many; me among them — JudithLight (@JudithLight) March 26, 2020

Mark Blum was a dear, kind man, a fiercely talented artist, a good pal. His loss is devastating to all who loved him. Condolences to his family. Our hearts are with them.

This plague will pass, but the scars it leaves will be permanent.

Stay safe, friends. — Terry Kinney (@RealTerryKinney) March 26, 2020

Mark Blum was beloved by actors, writers, theater folk, tv and movie people. As a New York stalwart, he of course appeared on L&O, SVU, and Crim Intent. I was lucky to work with him several times, and luckier to know him. Sending love to all who mourn his loss. https://t.co/AbigByIye5 — Warren(Flatten the Curve) Leight (@warrenleightTV) March 26, 2020

I am so devastated by Mark Blum’s passing. His performances in the dozens of plays I saw him in were unfailingly deep, subtle, hilarious and moving in equal measure. Seeing his name in the Playbill always meant you were in for a treat. Also just one of the loveliest humans ever. pic.twitter.com/vC5rlpRJtq — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) March 26, 2020

Oh this is devastating. The brilliant and generous Mark Blum was such a life giving force in New York theater. We will miss you dearly. https://t.co/yrUkQ6rXOo — Heidi Schreck (@heidibschreck) March 26, 2020

When I was in drama school Mark Blum was exactly the kind of actor I aspired to be: constantly employed, deeply respected, total mensch. Gutted to hear of his passing. His wife Janet Zarish was my acting teacher at NYU. They were the loveliest couple. My heart breaks for her. https://t.co/J7MvHutdge — Josh Radnor (@JoshRadnor) March 26, 2020

Heartbroken over the passing of Mark Blum. The consummate pro and genuine sweetheart – we did many workshops and readings and I was always thrilled to be in the room with him . Our heart goes out to Janet and all his friends and family. — Julie Halston (@JulieHalston) March 26, 2020

Rest in Love and Light Mark Blum,

as you were a force of love and light here on earth.

My hearts breaks. — Callie Thorne (@calliopethorne) March 26, 2020

Deeply saddened to hear about Mark Blum’s passing. An incredible actor. Another tremendous loss for the theater community. — Gideon Glick (@gidglick) March 26, 2020

Aww man.. Mark Blum. — Michael Park (@park24hrs) March 26, 2020

Mark Blum was consistently a great actor and a finer man. We met when I moved to NY & were briefly TV married in 1987. Last Xmas we caught up for over an hour at a party and he was still kind and hilariously sardonic. I adored him. My heart breaks for his beautiful wife Janet. pic.twitter.com/uRT136B3Ma — Dana Delany (@DanaDelany) March 26, 2020

Mark Blum was in my 1st TV pilot, Gloria Vane. In a gallery of Hollywood loons, he played the one sane, funny mensch, which was definitely typecasting. He was just as wonderful in Frasier & in DH Pierce's production of Vanya & Sonia & Masha & Spike. He has died of coronavirus.💔 pic.twitter.com/Qr1Wxt99SD — Joe Keenan (@MrJoeKeenan) March 26, 2020

I am deeply saddened by the passing of my friend Mark Blum. He was a wonderful and gifted actor and a truly lovely human being. My friends and I will all miss him. — Lewis Black (@TheLewisBlack) March 26, 2020