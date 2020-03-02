‘Veep’s Reid Scott To Star In ‘Echo’ NBC Drama Pilot

Following lengthy negotiations, Veep alum Reid Scott has closed a deal for the male lead opposite Janina Gavankar in NBC drama pilot Echo. Scott also will serve as a producer on the project, from JJ Bailey, Davis Entertainment and Universal Television.

Written by Bailey, Echo is a high-concept, genre procedural revolving around a team of investigators who solve the highest-profile crimes by sending our heroes into the past — in the body of the victim. They assume the victim’s identity and must race against time to prevent the crime before it happens.

Scott will play David, a member of the FBI who volunteers for the most dangerous undercover assignments.

Bailey executive produces with Davis Entertainment’s John Davis and John Fox.

Scott starred as Dan Egan on all seven seasons of HBO’s Emmy-winning comedy series Veep. He recently co-starred on the CBS All Access dramedy series Why Women Kill. On the film side, he plays Dr. Dan Lewis in the Venom superhero franchise. His recent credits also include Late Night and the Screen Gems thriller Black and Blue. He is repped by Impression Entertainment, Gersh, and Goodman Genow.