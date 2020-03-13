Regal Cinemas Also Limiting Auditorium Capacity By 50% In Wake Of Coronavirus

We just got word that Regal Cinemas is the next biggest chain stateside to enforce a reduced auditorium capacity size of 50% where applicable and “with state mandates on social gatherings” says the exhibitor. AMC just recently announced a similar policy.

Of the distribution bosses we’ve spoken to, we hear that they don’t expect any more ratcheting down of the box office from what is yet to come as there’s little product in the marketplace. The hope is that if this coronavirus goes away by summer, we’ll all get back to normal, fingers crossed.

Regal has not closed its New Rochelle, NY venue which is in the containment zone outlined by New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo. I hear residents there, despite testing going on nearby at Glen Island Park, aren’t being forbidden from living their lives.

A statement released to Deadline from Regal reads:

“The health and safety of our customers and staff is very important to us. We are continuing to follow and monitor official guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other public health organizations.

As the situation surrounding Coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to evolve, we are prepared to respond and ensure that Regal provides safe venues for our employees and our guests. We are paying extra attention to cleanliness practices with some of the following steps:

Educating our staff on prevention

Emphasizing frequent and proper hand washing

Cleaning high contact points more frequently

Providing hand sanitizing soap in all restrooms

Working with local health authorities

Additionally, we have reduced auditorium capacity by 50% and are complying, where applicable, with state mandates on social gathering limits. We welcome moviegoers into our theatres!”