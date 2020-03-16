Regal Cinemas Closing All Theaters Starting Tomorrow Until Further Notice: Coronavirus

EXCLUSIVE: In sign of what many are expecting is yet to come for all theaters in the U.S., Regal Cinemas is shutting down all their theatre locations starting Tuesday, March 17 as a precaution amid the current circumstances. All theatres will remain closed until further notice. Regal, is the second-biggest chain in the U.S. with 7,155 screens in 542 theatres in 42 states. They are the first big chain out of the top 3 to close. Many cinemas have been largely deciding to close down in compliance with local ordinances, many of which are limiting their capacity to either 50% in an auditorium, or like AM, 50 people.

“Any time, at any Regal, it’s our goal to provide a safe and healthy environment for our employees and guests,” stated Mooky Greidinger, Cineworld CEO to Deadline. “At this time, we have made the difficult decision to close our theatres. We value our movie-loving customers and have no doubt we will be serving them again as soon as possible with a full slate of Hollywood blockbusters. The Cineworld Group and Regal Theatres are strong, standing on solid ground and our continued goal is to be The Best Place to Watch a Movie!”

