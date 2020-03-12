‘Ready or Not’ Helmers Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett Directing The Next ‘Scream’ Installment

Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the directing duo behind the family game night-turned deadly thriller Ready or Not, are attached to direct the forthcoming Scream reboot set at Spyglass Media Group.

The Scream franchise, which launched in 1996, was originated by late director Wes Craven and screenwriter Kevin Williamson. The cast included Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Rose McGowan, Skeet Ulrich, and Drew Barrymore. The pic has spun a number of sequels as well as a television adaptation.

Spyglass, started by former MGM CEO Gary Barber, picked up the Dimension Films library after joining forces with Lantern Entertainment back in 2019.

Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett also helmed horror thrillers Southbound and V/H/S.