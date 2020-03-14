Razzie Awards Halted By City Coronavirus Restrictions, As Producers Unsure Whether To Cancel Or Postpone

The Razzie Awards ceremony, the Golden Raspberry Foundation’s annual skewering of the worst in cinema, was scheduled for tonight at the Barnsdall Theatre in Los Angeles. But the event is either “cancelled/postponed,” according to a statement from the producers.

The reason? “Because the Mayor of Los Angeles shut down all city-owned venues where more than 50 people could gather, including our site, The Barnsdall Theatre,” said the statement from John Wilson, co-founder of the awards. “Without a hall, we could not proceed with the show. But we are hoping to have something to disseminate by tonight – Perhaps even by what had been our original “curtain time” of 8 p.m. tonight (Saturday, March 14). Obviously, if there is no live show, there is nothing to be streamed, either.”

Cats, A Madea Family Funeral, and Rambo: Last Blood were among the leading nominees for the awards, which “honor” the worst achievements in film.

Cats, which the Razzie folks described as a “widely derided feline flop,” picked up eight nods. A Madea Family Funeral and Rambo: Last Blood also received eight nominations. All three films landed in the worst picture category.

Tyler Perry, who wrote, produced, directed and played four roles in A Madea Family Funeral, received multiple nods — worst screenplay, worst actress, worst screen combo, and two worst supporting actor nominations.

The Razzie Award winners are usually announced the day before the Oscars. But according to the Golden Raspberry Foundation, the schedule was changed this year due to the Oscar ceremony being moved up.

The Razzie Awards were scheduled to be streamed by Comedy Dynamics.

The Golden Raspberry Awards have become synonymous with using humor and grace to poke good-natured fun at the worst films and performances each year. Past winners include Halle Berry, Sandra Bullock, and Eddie Murphy. The award show was co-founded by film veterans, John Wilson and Mo Murphy. The Razzies is usually held the night before the Academy Awards and serves as an amuse bouche to the more buttoned-up and super-serious ceremony.

Below is the full list of nominees for the 40th Annual Razzie Awards.

WORST PICTURE

Cats

The Fanatic

The Haunting of Sharon Tate

A Madea Family Funeral

Rambo: Last Blood

WORST ACTOR

James Franco / Zeroville

David Harbour / Hellboy (2019)

Matthew McConaughey / Serenity

Sylvester Stallone / Rambo: Last Blood

John Travolta / The Fanatic & Trading Paint

WORST ACTRESS

Hilary Duff / The Haunting of Sharon Tate

Anne Hathaway / The Hustle & Serenity

Francesca Hayward / Cats

Tyler Perry (As Medea) A Madea Family Funeral

Rebel Wilson / The Hustle

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Jessica Chastain / Dark Phoenix

Cassi Davis / A Madea Family Funeral

Judi Dench / Cats

Fenessa Pineda / Rambo: First Blood

Rebel Wilson / Cats

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

James Corden / Cats

Tyler Perry / A Madea Family Funeral (as “Joe”)

Tyler Perry / A Madea Family Funeral (as “Uncle Heathrow”)

Seth Rogan / Zeroville

Bruce Willis / Glass

WORST SCREEN COMBO

Any Two Half-Feline/Half-Human Hairballs / Cats

Jason Derulo & His CGI-Neutered “Bulge” / Cats

Tyler Perry & Tyler Perry (or Tyler Perry) A Madea Family Funeral

Sylvester Stallone & His Impotent Rage / Rambo: Last Blood

John Travolta & Any Screenplay He Accepts

WORST DIRECTOR

Fred Durst / The Fanatic

James Franco / Zeroville

Adrian Grunberg / Rambo: Last Blood

Tom Hooper / Cats

Neil Marshall / Hellboy (2019)

WORST SCREENPLAY

Cats / Screenplay by Lee Hall and Tom Hooper

The Haunting of Sharon Tate / Written by Danial Farrands

Hellboy (2019) Screenplay by Andrew Cosby

A Madea Family Funeral / Written by Tyler Perry

Rambo: Last Blood / Screenplay by Matthew Cirulnick and Sylvester Stallone

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

Dark Phoenix

Godzilla, King of the Monsters

Hellboy (2019)

A Madea Family Funeral

Rambo: Last Blood

WORST RECKLESS DISREGARD for HUMAN LIFE and PUBLIC PROPERTY

(New Category for 2019)

Dragged Across Concrete

The Haunting of Sharon Tate

Joker

Rambo: Last Blood

Hellboy (2019)

RAZZIE® REDEEMER AWARD

Eddie Murphy / Dolemite Is My Name

Keanu Reeves / John Wick 3 & Toy Story 4

Adam Sandler / Uncut Gems

Jennifer Lopez / Hustlers

Will Smith / Aladdin

Anita Bennett and Dino-Ray Ramos contributed to this report.