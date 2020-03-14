Razzie Awards Halted By City Coronavirus Restrictions, As Producers Unsure Whether To Cancel Or Postpone

The Razzie Awards ceremony, the Golden Raspberry Foundation’s annual skewering of the worst in cinema, was scheduled for tonight at the Barnsdall Theatre in Los Angeles. But the event is either “cancelled/postponed,” according to a statement from the producers.
The reason? “Because the Mayor of Los Angeles shut down all city-owned venues where more than 50 people could gather, including our site, The Barnsdall Theatre,” said the statement from John Wilson, co-founder of the awards. “Without a hall, we could not proceed with the show. But we are hoping to have something to disseminate by tonight – Perhaps even by what had been our original “curtain time” of 8 p.m. tonight (Saturday, March 14). Obviously, if there is no live show, there is nothing to be streamed, either.”
Cats, A Madea Family Funeral, and Rambo: Last Blood were among the leading nominees for the awards, which “honor” the worst achievements in film.
Cats, which the Razzie folks described as a “widely derided feline flop,” picked up eight nods. A Madea Family Funeral and Rambo: Last Blood also received eight nominations. All three films landed in the worst picture category.
Tyler Perry, who wrote, produced, directed and played four roles in A Madea Family Funeral, received multiple nods — worst screenplay, worst actress, worst screen combo, and two worst supporting actor nominations.
The Razzie Award winners are usually announced the day before the Oscars. But according to the Golden Raspberry Foundation, the schedule was changed this year due to the Oscar ceremony being moved up.
The Razzie Awards were scheduled to be streamed by Comedy Dynamics.
The Golden Raspberry Awards have become synonymous with using humor and grace to poke good-natured fun at the worst films and performances each year. Past winners include Halle Berry, Sandra Bullock, and Eddie Murphy. The award show was co-founded by film veterans, John Wilson and Mo Murphy. The Razzies is usually held the night before the Academy Awards and serves as an amuse bouche to the more buttoned-up and super-serious ceremony.
Below is the full list of nominees for the 40th Annual Razzie Awards.
WORST PICTURE
Cats
The Fanatic
The Haunting of Sharon Tate
A Madea Family Funeral
Rambo: Last Blood
WORST ACTOR
James Franco / Zeroville
David Harbour / Hellboy (2019)
Matthew McConaughey / Serenity
Sylvester Stallone / Rambo: Last Blood
John Travolta / The Fanatic & Trading Paint
WORST ACTRESS
Hilary Duff / The Haunting of Sharon Tate
Anne Hathaway / The Hustle & Serenity
Francesca Hayward / Cats
Tyler Perry (As Medea) A Madea Family Funeral
Rebel Wilson / The Hustle
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Jessica Chastain / Dark Phoenix
Cassi Davis / A Madea Family Funeral
Judi Dench / Cats
Fenessa Pineda / Rambo: First Blood
Rebel Wilson / Cats
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
James Corden / Cats
Tyler Perry / A Madea Family Funeral (as “Joe”)
Tyler Perry / A Madea Family Funeral (as “Uncle Heathrow”)
Seth Rogan / Zeroville
Bruce Willis / Glass
WORST SCREEN COMBO
Any Two Half-Feline/Half-Human Hairballs / Cats
Jason Derulo & His CGI-Neutered “Bulge” / Cats
Tyler Perry & Tyler Perry (or Tyler Perry) A Madea Family Funeral
Sylvester Stallone & His Impotent Rage / Rambo: Last Blood
John Travolta & Any Screenplay He Accepts
WORST DIRECTOR
Fred Durst / The Fanatic
James Franco / Zeroville
Adrian Grunberg / Rambo: Last Blood
Tom Hooper / Cats
Neil Marshall / Hellboy (2019)
WORST SCREENPLAY
Cats / Screenplay by Lee Hall and Tom Hooper
The Haunting of Sharon Tate / Written by Danial Farrands
Hellboy (2019) Screenplay by Andrew Cosby
A Madea Family Funeral / Written by Tyler Perry
Rambo: Last Blood / Screenplay by Matthew Cirulnick and Sylvester Stallone
WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL
Dark Phoenix
Godzilla, King of the Monsters
Hellboy (2019)
A Madea Family Funeral
Rambo: Last Blood
WORST RECKLESS DISREGARD for HUMAN LIFE and PUBLIC PROPERTY
(New Category for 2019)
Dragged Across Concrete
The Haunting of Sharon Tate
Joker
Rambo: Last Blood
Hellboy (2019)
RAZZIE® REDEEMER AWARD
Eddie Murphy / Dolemite Is My Name
Keanu Reeves / John Wick 3 & Toy Story 4
Adam Sandler / Uncut Gems
Jennifer Lopez / Hustlers
Will Smith / Aladdin
Anita Bennett and Dino-Ray Ramos contributed to this report.
