‘Cosmic Sin’: Frank Grillo, Luke Wilson & Adelaide Kane Among Cast To Have Joined Bruce Willis In Sci-Fi-Action Movie

EXCLUSIVE: Feature Cosmic Sin, currently in post-production, added main cast before the coronavirus shutdown including Frank Grillo (Captain America), Luke Wilson (Zombieland: Double Tap) and Adelaide Kane (The Purge).

Bruce Willis was previously announced for the sci-if-action pic about a group of warriors and scientists who must fight to protect humanity from a hostile alien species with the power to infect and take over human hosts.

Supporting cast includes WWE star C.J. Perry, Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) and Brandon Thomas Lee (Sierra Burgess Is A Loser).

Pic is written and directed by Corey Large and Edward Drake (Anti-Life) and produced by Corey Large (It Follows), with Johnny Messner and Stephen Eads serving as executive producers.

The film was launched by sales firm The Exchange at the 2020 EFM and Saban Films previously acquired North American
rights.

The Exchange’s EFM line-up included Sundance and Berlinale doc Welcome To Chechnya, Kumail Nanjiani’s The Independent, Peter Dinklage pic The Thicket and Anna Faris title Summer Madness.

Grillo is represented by Management 360, CAA and Paul Hastings. Wilson is repped by CAA and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman. Kane is repped by ROAR, The Gersh Agency, Artist Management Australia and Hansen Jacobson Teller Hoberman Newman Warren Richman Rush Kaller & Gellman.

