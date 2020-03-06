Ramon Rodriguez To Star In Fox’s ‘The Goonies’ Re-Enactment Drama Pilot

Gang Related star Ramon Rodriguez is returning to Fox as the male lead of the network’s untitled drama pilot about students remaking the 1985 movie The Goonies. The project comes from The Bold Type creator Sarah Watson and the Gail Berman-run SideCar, with the involvement of the film’s director-producer, Richard Donner; production company, Steven Spielberg’s Amblin; and studio, Warner Bros.

In the untitled film re-enactment drama, written by Watson and directed by Greg Mottola, after failing to make it in New York and carrying a heavy secret with her, Stella Cooper returns to her distressed automotive hometown to substitute teach. She finds inspiration, hope and ultimately salvation when she agrees to help three students who are pursuing their filmmaking dreams by putting on an impossibly ambitious shot-for-shot remake of one of the students’ favorite movies… The Goonies. Over the course of the season, their passion will inspire a town in desperate need of hope in this love letter to the power of cinema, storytelling and dreams.

Rodriguez plays Jax, a former Marine who owns the local hardware store in the small town of Ridgeville. Jax has a mysterious background and is one of the few people in town that didn’t grow up there. Jax bonds with Stella, who has just returned home after 14 years away and he has a soft spot for Collin and his friends, who frequent his store to support all their adventures.

Watson, Mottola, Berman, Lauren Shuler Donner and Richard Donner executive produce with Amblin TV’s Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank. The pilot is a co-production among Warner Bros Television, SideCar Content Accelerator and Amblin TV.

Rodriguez recently recurred on Showtime’s The Affair and Netflix’s Iron Fist and The Defenders. He is repped by UTA and Silver Lining Entertainment.