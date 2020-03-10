WME Inks Indian ‘Citadel’ Team Of Raj Nidimoru And Krishna D.K.

EXCLUSIVE: WME ha signed Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K, the writer-director-producer team who is now creating the Indian version of Citadel, the Russo Brothers and Midnight Radio’s in-the-works global thriller franchise for Amazon.

On the film side, they recently wrote and produced the horror comedy Stree, which was a box office success in India. Other movie credits include writing and directing the zombie comedy Go Goa Gone, crime drama Shor in the City and 99.

The duo also co-created The Family Man, the Amazon series that tells the story of a middle-class man who secretly works as a spy for a branch of the National Investigation Agency while also dealing with a wife and two kids. It’s been renewed for Season 2.

The Citadel franchise is described as action-packed spy series with a compelling emotional center. The mothership U.S. series from Joe and Anthony Russo is being toplined by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden, with local-language offshoots set for Mexico and Italy in addition to India.