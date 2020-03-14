R.E.M.’s Song ‘It’s The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)’ Is A Hit Again

There may be no toilet paper available and a general sense of doom prevailing across the planet, but at least music fans will go out singing.

Athens, Ga. band R.E.M.’s 1987 song It’s the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine) has reentered the iTunes charts this week, reaching No. 72 as of today. Perhaps the catchiest tune from the band, the song became a staple of its shows in the days before its 2011 split after 30 years of music-making.

R.E.M. released 15 albums during its reign, including the critically praised Murmur, Reckoning, Document, Out of Time, and Automatic For the People.

There’s have been other “End of the World” songs, including Skeeter Davis’s 1962 hit by that title and the Zager & Evans song In The Year 2525. So far, they haven’t resurfaced.