R.D. Call Dies: ‘Into The Wild’, ‘Born On The Fourth Of July’ Actor Was 70

R.D. Call, an actor who appeared in seven Sean Penn films, a trio by director Walter Hill and such TV series as Walker, Texas Ranger and EZ Streets, died Feb. 27 of complications from back surgery in Layton, Utah. He was 70.

His death was announced by his family.

A student in the 1970s of Lee Strasberg’s acting school, Roy Dana Call made his TV debut in 1979 on CBS’ Barnaby Jones. Appearances on Little House on the Prairie, V, and Trapper John M.D. followed.

His long career as a character actor in films began in 1982 with Hill’s 48 Hrs. Call would work again with the director on 1985’s Brewster’s Millions and 1996’s Last Man Standing.

An even more prolific collaboration began with fellow actor Penn on 1986’s At Close Range, followed by Colors (1988), State of Grace (1990), The Weight of Water (2000), I Am Sam (2001) and Babel (2006). Call also appeared in 2007’s Into the Wild, directed by Penn.

Other credits include Born on the Fourth of July, Waterworld, Murder by Numbers, the 1991 TV-miniseries Golden Years, The X-Files and Burn Notice, among many others.

According to his family, Call was particularly proud of one accomplishment that didn’t involve acting: “R.D. fought an addiction with alcohol for many years. At one point he was at what he called ‘rock bottom’ and was heading either to possible suicide or recovery. Thanks to God he chose recovery and went into hospital rehab for many months. Coming out sober, R.D. joined Alcoholics Anonymous and celebrated his 26th year of sobriety this year. Last year he received his 27th year chip in Los Angeles.”

Call is survived by his brother Rick; sisters Quay and Cindy; his uncle Lane and aunt Evelyn.