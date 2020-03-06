Quibi Unveils Line-Up Of All Shows Available For April 6 Launch

Quibi has unveiled its programming slate of 51 shows for its April 6 launch. They include originals with Jennifer Lopez, Chrissy Teigen, Chance the Rapper, Liam Hemsworth, Sophie Turner, Lena Waithe, Nicole Richie and Reese Witherspoon and shows including Survive, Most Dangeorus Game, Thanks A Million, Chrissy’s Court, Murder House Flip, Last Night’s Late Night, The Replay by ESPN and more.

The short-form video platform is offering a 90-day free trial to those who sign up on its website before April 6. Regular monthly pricing is set at $4.99 (with ads) and $7.99 (no ads). The service plans to release 175 original shows and 8,500 episodes in its first year.

Content is divided into three categories: Movies in Chapters, which feature-length films broken into installments, each 7-10 minutes long; unscripted and documentary series; and Daily Essentials, 5-6 minute quick bites of news, entertainment and lifestyle programming.

Below is the full list of content coming to Quibi on April 6:

MOVIES

Most Dangerous Game

Starring Liam Hemsworth, Christoph Waltz. Desperate to take care of his pregnant wife before a terminal illness can take his life, Dodge Maynard (Liam Hemsworth) accepts an offer to participate in a deadly game where he soon discovers that he’s not the hunter… but the prey. This dystopian action-thriller explores the limits of how far someone would go to fight for their life and their family. Let the games begin. Written by Nick Santora. Directed by Phil Abraham. Santora and Abraham executive produce.

When the Streetlights Go On

After the murder of a beautiful young girl rocks a suburban community, the victim’s sister and her high school peers must struggle to find a sense of normalcy while coming of age in the midst of the murder investigation. Stars Chosen Jacobs, Sophie Thatcher, Sam Strike, David Lewis, Mark Duplass, Cameron Bancroft, Tony Hale, Beh Ahlers, Kristine Froseth, Queen Latifah. Written by Chris Hutton, Eddie O’Keefe. Directed by Rebecca Thomas.

Survive

Jane (Sophie Turner) wants to end it all. Then a plane crash almost ends it for her. Now she’s crawling from the wreckage with the only other survivor (Corey Hawkins) and a new drive to stay alive. Together they embark on a harrowing journey out of the wilderness, battling brutal conditions and personal traumas in this thrilling drama based on the critically acclaimed novel, Survive, by Alex Morel. Starring Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins. Written by Richard Abate and Jeremy Ungar. Directed by Mark Pellington.

Flipped

Jann and Cricket think they have what it takes to become TV’s newest house-flipping couple. Unfortunately, a Mexican drug cartel thinks so too. Now the delusional duo has to survive their newest project — renovating the cartel’s mansions. Stars Will Forte, Kaitlin Olson, Arturo Catstro, Eva Longoria, Andy Garcia. Written by Steve Mallory, Damon James. Directed by Ryan Case.

UNSCRIPTED & DOCS

Thanks A Million

Executive produced by Jennifer Lopez, this emotional and inspiring series features grateful public figures who kickstart a chain of kindness by gifting $100,000 to an unsuspecting individual who must pay it forward. Across ten episodes, $1,000,000 will be put in the hands of everyday people. Kristen Bell, Nick Jonas, Jennifer Lopez, Tracy Morgan, Aaron Rodgers, Yara Shahidi, Gabriel Iglesias, Anthony Davis, Kevin Hart and Karlie Kloss will each lead individual episodes.

Chrissy’s Court

Real people. Real cases. And real, legally binding decisions. If you thought Chrissy Teigen couldn’t become an actual courtroom judge, you’ve been overruled. In each episode of Chrissy’s Court, Chrissy Teigen reigns supreme as the “judge” over one small claims case. Chrissy’s mom turned “bailiff,” Pepper Thai, maintains order in the courtroom. In this courtroom, Chrissy’s decisions are final and binding.

Punk’d

Hosted and Executive Produced by Chance the Rapper, PUNK’D dares to go where no show has gone before. Now that technology can really augment reality, we’re back to pull the boldest pranks on the biggest stars in Hollywood. No one is safe. Chance the Rapper and Jason Goldberg executive produce.

Murder House Flip

From the Executive Producer of CSI, Murder House Flip is an unconventional new home renovation show that takes on the country’s most infamous homes: the ones known for mysterious murders committed behind their walls. Homeowners turn to high-end renovation experts, Mikel Welch and Joelle Uzyel, to remove the stains of the past and take these homes from morbid to marvelous. Josh Berman (CSI, Bones), Chris King (Penny Dreadful), Katherine Ramsland and Star Price (Active Shooter, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition) executive produce.

Skrrt with Offset

Offset is a big fan of cars. His garage has over 30 sports and luxury cars. This series follows him as he joins his celebrity and rapper friends—like Quavo, Lil Yachty and T-Pain—exploring all things cars. Guests on ‘Skrrt with Offset’ will include: Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, Dapper Dan, Jay Leno, Quavo and Takeoff from Migos, Lil Yachty, T-Pain and more. Kiari “Offset” Cephus hosts and executive produces.

The Sauce

The Sauce follows dance sensations Ayo & Teo as they explore the unique dance cultures in cities across the U.S., finding the freshest online talent to compete head-to-head for a cash prize.. Usher will serve as judge for this fresh dance competition series. Ayo & Teo host. Usher Raymond IV is executive producer and judge.

Nikki Fre$h

Starring and executive produced by Nicole Richie, ‘Nikki Fre$h’ unites her passions for Mother Earth and hip hop into her eponymous alter ego, Nikki Fre$h. Nikki brings a new voice to wellness with a totally fresh style of music – dropping socially conscious and educational rhymes on the world. Nikki Fre$h will interact with real life seekers and consciousness experts to learn ways to better serve our bodies and our planet — while comedically exaggerating those solutions to the edge of sanity. Nicole Richie, Michael Baum, & Carrie Franklin executive produce.

&MUSIC

&MUSIC shines the spotlight on the unsung artists and surprising elements behind the world’s biggest music stars. Each episode will reveal an unprecedented look at a vital behind-the-scenes collaborator that transforms the performance of an iconic musical artist into a cultural phenomenon. Michael D Ratner, Scott Ratner, Elias Tanner, Scooter Braun, Allison Kaye, Scott Manson, JD Roth, Adam Greener, Candice Dragonoas, Harrison Macks, JP Stiles Directors: Michael D. Ratner, Calmatic, Harrison Macks and J.P. Stiles executive produce.

Elba v Block

One of Hollywood’s biggest stars, Idris Elba, and one of the planet’s hottest drivers, Ken Block, are going head to head in a hilarious, action packed rivalry as they pit cars against each other through increasingly outrageous stunts to prove whose car, and which driver, is the best.

Gone Mental with Lior

Lior Suchard is the world’s best mentalist — he literally can read your mind. He teams with a featured celebrity and runs him or her through a string of mindblowing mental stunts. Featuring Kate Hudson, The Miz (Mike Mizanin), Big E (Ettore Ewen), Sasha Banks, Bayley, Ben Stiller, Rob Gronkowski, James Corden, David Dobrik, and Zooey Deschanel.

Singled Out

Hosted by Keke Palmer and Joel Kim Booster, “Singled Out” will hook up a new generation of singles, of all genders and sexual preferences, seeking love in 20 bite-sized episodes. Reflective of today’s dating landscape, where everyone is connected, the series will bring online dating to life with a twist — the main dater is linked to the pool of diverse singles through social media.

Gayme Show!

Hosted by comedians Matt Rogers and Dave Mizzoni, Gayme Show! is a comedic competition show that uplifts and celebrates the LGBTQ+ community and its allies. In each episode, two straight contestants are paired with a celebrity “life partner” as they battle head to head in physical, mental and even emotional challenges for the title of “Queen of the Straights.” Celebrity “life partners” include: Ilana Glazer, D’Arcy Carden, Trixie Mattel, Jon Lovett, Nicole Byer, Rachel Bloom, Guy Branum and more.

Dishmantled

From the Creator and Executive Producer of Chopped comes Dishmantled, a high-octane cooking competition that will literally blow your socks off. Hosted by Tituss Burgess, each episode starts with the cannon-blasting of a mystery food dish into the faces of two blindfolded chefs. They’ll use their culinary prowess to identify the exploded dish and then race against the clock to recreate it. Whichever chef comes closest to the original dish wins a cash prize. Guest judges include: Wolfgang Puck, Jane Krakowski, Antoni Porowski, Rachel Dratch, Dany Levy, Roy Choi and more.

You Ain’t Got These

This is not a show about sneakers. It’s a show about sneaker culture. Fitting in. And belonging to something bigger than yourself. Best of all? Lena Waithe is in it. Episodes feature: Carmelo Anthony, Billie Jean King, Hasan Minhaj, Candance Parker, Questlove, Nas, Jazerai Allen-Lord, Kerby Jean-Raymond, Mike Epps, Jemele Hill, Lena Waithe, Josh Luber and Eric Koston. Lena Waithe also executive produces. James Adolphus directs.

Fierce Queens

Presented by Reese Witherspoon, this nature series explores the fabulous females of the animal kingdom. From ant queens to speedy cheetahs, they call the shots in their world and sit at the top of the social hierarchy earning them the title “fierce queens”. From the multi-award-winning BBC Studios Natural History Unit, this documentary series will bring you the most dramatic natural history stories from a fresh female perspective. Jo Shinner executive produces.

Prodigy

Hosted by Megan Rapinoe, each episode highlights one Prodigy’s unprecedented athletic accomplishments, while also diving deep into their origin stories to introduce the Prodigies to the world in a powerful, unique way. Each episode will inspire not only sports fans, but fans of the human experience, all while honoring the villages that helped them earn the numerous National, World and Olympic Championships they have obtained early in their young careers. Lucas Korver and Rand Getlin direct. Written by Lucas Harger.

Run This City

Run This City is a series that follows Jasiel Correia II as he navigates his role as the youngest mayor of Fall River, MA ever elected to office. When the FBI indicts him for his former company, Correia vows to fight the charges and be vindicated. Mark Wahlberg, Stephen Levinson, Archie Gips, Brent Hodge executive produce. Javier Quintana co-executive produces. Brent Hodge directs. Produced by UnREAListic Ideas

Shape of Pasta

Chef Evan Funke. Italy. And the pursuit of pasta perfection. He’s uncovering the craft and culture behind some rare and forgotten pasta shapes. We dare you not to drool. Follow Chef Evan Funke’s passion-filled quest to find the last remaining masters of the world’s most beloved food… pasta. Join his whirlwind tour of Italy to keep these traditions alive. Tim Duffy, Mike Duffy, April Jones executive produce. Produced by Ugly Brother Studios.

NightGowns

Full of heart, humor, and a hell of a lot of glitter, NightGowns follows Sasha over the course of eight episodes as she adapts her critically-acclaimed Brooklyn drag revue into a full-on stage production—and the biggest drag showcase of her life. Sasha Velour executive produces.

DAILY ESSENTIALS

The Nod with Brittany & Eric

The popular and critically-acclaimed podcast, The Nod, is now a daily show on Quibi. Five days a week, hosts Brittany Luse and Eric Eddings dig into the biggest moments and most under-explored corners of Black culture, as told by the actors, musicians, writers, thinkers, chefs, activists, artists, and everyday people who live it. The Nod tells the stories about Black life you won’t see anywhere else. Brittany Luse, Eric Eddings host and executive produce.

Last Night’s Late Night

From Entertainment Weekly, Last Night’s Late Night celebrates late night television every morning with a breakdown of the smartest monologues, best interviews and must-see sketches. This daily recap series highlights the best moments from the previous evening’s shows to determine who won the night and the week! Heather Gardner will host.

The Daily Chill

By combining guided meditation and awe-inspiring visuals, The Daily Chill takes users on a pathway to calmness. Each episode features a new global destination and, with it, a new ASMR journey to peace.

The Rachel Hollis Show

NYT Best Seller Rachel Hollis helps you level up your life with a daily dose of motivation & inspiration. The show will run once daily, Monday through Friday. Hosted by Rachel Hollis.

Sexology with Shan Boodram

Created by Corin Nelson and Shan Boodram, Sexology With Shan Boodram features certified sexologist and intimacy expert Shan Boodram as she shows viewers how to navigate the realities of sex, dating and relationships in a world where the rules of love and attraction are often confusing and fluid. Hosted by Shan Boodram.

Fashion’s A Drag

Model/actress Willam Belli joined by supermodel Denise Bidot kick back with their closest drag queen friends to break down what the hottest celebs are wearing and all that’s happening in the world of fashion. Hosted by Willam Belli, Denise Bidot.

60 in 6 by CBS News

The longest running and most watched news program on television creates a new edition for a new generation. A rotating cast of dedicated correspondents will tackle one story a week on topics ranging from hard news coverage to politics, lifestyle, pop culture, business, health, and science. We call it, 60 in 6. Anchors: Wesley Lowery, Laurie Segall, Enrique Acevedo

Around the World by BBC News

Drawing on the BBC’s vast global network, along with its 100-year history of impartial and authentic storytelling, Around the World will ensure that Quibi’s users stay up to date with the most important and illuminating international stories.

Morning Report by NBC News

This fast-paced show gets you up to speed with the most important headlines from around the world, and gives you the context to go deeper on the stories that matter most.

Evening Report by NBC News

A new kind of evening broadcast built on the vast resources of NBC News, and featuring in-depth pieces and explainers to get you up to speed on what matters and why – all before cocktail hour

Saturday Report by NBC News

Each Saturday, NBC News takes you up close to the meet characters driving a story that shapes our world.

Sunday Report by NBC News

The pace of news can be overwhelming—so on Sundays we slow it down: taking a detailed look at a single critical issue.

Pulso News by Telemundo

Pulso News is a daily newscast catering to the English speaking LatinX market, where a proudly bicultural, binational host and a series of diverse LatinX contributors will help portray the diversity of our community and bring the issues that matter to light. Anchor: Andrea Martinez

For the Cultura by Telemundo

Welcome to ‘For the Cultura,’ where we celebrate our Latinidad while reveling in all things pop culture. Anchor: Krystal Vega, Freddy Lomeli

Weather Today by The Weather Channel

Weather Today will be a three-to-five minute show airing seven days a week that features the most important weather news stories of the day as well as a national forecast. Anchor: Jordan Steele

NewsDay by CTV News

CTV News, Canada’s leading news organization, offers two new daily editions of curated news for Canadians. Delivered in a new and innovative way allowing millennials to get smart news they can trust, NewsDay by CTV News and NewsNight by CTV News covers the biggest stories of the day – from politics and business, to health and climate change. NewsDay by CTV News and NewsNight by CTV News stream mornings and evenings on weekdays, and NewsDay by CTV News streams mornings on weekends. Produced by Bell Media.

NewsNight by CTV News

Delivered in a new and innovative way allowing millennials to get smart news they can trust, NewsDay by CTV News and NewsNight by CTV News covers the biggest stories of the day – from politics and business, to health and climate change. NewsDay by CTV News and NewsNight by CTV News stream mornings and evenings on weekdays, and NewsDay by CTV News streams mornings on weekends. Produced by Bell Media.

TSN Sports Show (untitled)

TSN, Canada’s sports leader and #1 sports network, will produce a daily sports information update streaming every morning, 7 days a week. Produced by Bell Media.

The Replay by ESPN

ESPN’s “The Replay” will feature daily episodes and breaking news covering the biggest stories in sports. Nabil Karim, Ashley Brewer, Sebastian Salazar host.

All The Feels by the Dodo

Most days need a moment of pure joy — a happy cry, belly laugh, and a little zen time. Everyday The Dodo curates a new animal story to deliver “All the Feels” to the Quibi audience.

Close Up by E! News

Get ‘Close Up’ with Hollywood — bringing pop culture and celebrity into focus daily. Small screen, big news.

Fresh Daily by Rotten Tomatoes

Fresh Daily by Rotten Tomatoes helps you navigate today’s endless sea of content. A daily conversation around the latest news, reviews and recommendations from the best in television, streaming and film.

No Filter by TMZ: AM

No Filter by TMZ takes you inside the newsroom for a twice-daily entertainment and pop culture show offering the latest in TMZ’s brand of edgy, exclusive content.

No Filter by TMZ: PM

No Filter by TMZ takes you inside the newsroom for a twice-daily entertainment and pop culture show offering the latest in TMZ’s brand of edgy, exclusive content.

Speedrun by Polygon

Speedrun will present a caffeinated, hyperfast injection of the news that the gaming (and gaming adjacent) audience craves, with insightful cultural deep dives into the biggest trending topics including expert analysis, exclusives, recommendations, and beyond. Hosted by Jimmy Mondal.

Trailers by Fandango

Get all the latest movies and tv/streaming trailers daily, powered by Fandango.

Pop5

Pop5, by Mission Control Media, is a daily, fast-paced, and colorful collage of must-know information about pop music today. It will highlight everything that is worth talking about in popular music right now, go behind the scenes with artists and dive into why you like the songs you like. Hosted by Tim Kash.

Hot off the Mic

Hot Off the Mic is a new daily show showcasing today’s hottest established and emerging comedians and their takes on the latest headlines. Released five days a week, the original short form series will be taped at leading comedy clubs across the country, beginning with the legendary Improv in Hollywood.