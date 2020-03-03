Quibi Greenlights Docuseries ‘Sex Next Door’ Which Explores Lives Of Sex Workers

EXCLUSIVE: Quibi has greenlit Sex Next Door which will be directed by Anthony B. Sacco. The new docuseries will explore the lives of four sex workers in Seattle.

The series will give an intimate, introspective look at the personal and professional lives of young people working in the sex industry. It will unpack and address the stigma and pressures that sex workers face by examining their relationships with family, clients, partners, and themselves.

Sex Next Door adds to the growing library of docuseries on Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman’s short-form streaming platform set to launch April 6. Their diverse slate of docuseries includes the Reese Witherspoon-narrated nature series Fierce Queens; the drag docuseries Nightgowns from RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Sasha Velour; Lena Waithe’s sneaker culture show You Ain’t Got These as well as Oscar winners Dan Lindsay and TJ Martin’s How We Met, which lets couple share their stories about how they met.

Sacco has been nominated for an Emmy for his work on Project Runway. He recently directed episodes of Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back. He is set to serve as executive producer alongside Wall Fly’s Josh Shader. Wall Fly also serves as producer. Sacco and Shader are no strangers to the topics covered on Sex Next Door. They are currently showrunners and executive producers of the MGM & Epix sex-positive docuseries Sex Life, which is in production on season two. They produced the first original documentary feature for Starz, Nude, as well as the Television Critics Association and DGA award-winning unscripted series The Chair.