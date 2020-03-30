Quibi Unveils Presenters & Further Details Of Daily News Show ‘Around The World By BBC News’

Quibi has revealed further details of its daily news bulletin show Around The World By BBC News, which is being made by the UK broadcaster.

Jeffrey Katzenberg’s short form venture is set to launch April 6, and the first edition of the bespoke news show will be made available that day. It will be produced from the BBC’s news operation in London and will run daily Monday to Friday.

Ben Bland, who is a regular presenter on the BBC World News channel, will host at its inception. Victoria Fritz, of BBC News fame, will join the presenting team later this year after she returns from maternity leave. She is noted for anchoring the BBC program The Briefing and is a former North America Business Correspondent for the broadcaster.

Each episode of the show will draw on the BBC’s network of global journalists and is being specifically targeted at a millennial audience on mobile. It will be available in English, or with Spanish subtitles.

In a release, the companies noted that news consumption is rising during the coronavirus pandemic. BBC News has clocked record audiences recently, with more than 60 million users browsing the BBC’s website during the week beginning March 16, up 50% on normal.

“We are really excited to be working with Quibi from launch as their international news provider,” said Chris Davies, EVP Marketing and Distribution for BBC Global News. “As a leader in digital news for US millennial audiences, it makes complete sense for us to be in Quibi’s Daily Essentials line up, providing its audience with trusted, accurate and impartial coverage of the big stories happening around the world.”