LeBron James’ ‘I Promise’ & Will Arnett’s ‘Memory Hole’ Added To Quibi’s Launch Slate

Quibi is adding even more shows to its launch slate with LeBron James documentary I Promise and Will Arnett’s comedy series Memory Hole joining the list.

The short-form service, which launches on April 6, recently unveiled around 50 shows for its launch including Liam Hemsworth’s Most Dangerous Game and Sophie Turner’s Survive.

I Promise and Memory Hole will also launch April 6. I Promise, which is produced by SpringHill Entertainment, in association with RYOT Films and Blowback Productions, follows James’ I Promise School, a partnership between the James Family Foundation and Akron Public Schools.

Memory Hole, featuring the Arrested Development star, is an archive show that looks at the most cringe-worthy events in pop culture. It was created by Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj writer Scott Vrooman and is produced by Shout! Studios, Vrooman’s Do Things! Inc and Arnett’s Electric Avenue in association with Quibi.

Related Story Peter Bart: "Social Distancing" Will Also Expand Our Digital Dependency

Elsewhere, it has also dated travel series Cup of Joe starring Joe Jonas; Anna Kendrick’s comedy Dummy, Fight Like a Girl from WWE’s Superstars; Agua Donkeys from Funny or Die, The Stranger, a thriller from Veena Sud; Sam Rami’s 50 States of Fright, moving dance floor competition series Floored hosted by Liza Koshy, Antoine Fuqua’s #FreeRayshawn starring Laurence Fishburne and Stephan James, Iron Sharpens Iron from Cam Newton starring the world’s top athletes and Let’s Roll with Tony Greenhand.

Agua Donkeys, The Stranger, #FreeRashawn, 50 States of Fright, Elba v Block, Let’s Roll with Tony Greenhand and Fight Like a Girl launch on April 13, while Dummy and Iron Sharpens Iron launch on April 20 and Cup of Joe and Floored launch April 27.

The short-form video platform is offering a 90-day free trial to those who sign up on its website before April 6. Regular monthly pricing is set at $4.99 (with ads) and $7.99 (no ads). The service plans to release 175 original shows and 8,500 episodes in its first year.