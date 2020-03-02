Quibi Sets “Woke” Japanese Game Show ‘Let’s Go Atsuko!’ Hosted By Comedian Atsuko Okatsuka

Comedian Atsuko Okatsuka is bringing her twerk-friendly funny to Quibi with the woke Japanese game show appropriately titled Let’s Go Atsuko! from National Lampoon and PalmStar Media.

In the new series, Game master Okatsuka will lead two civilian contestants through the surreal universe inside her grandma’s fridge. In every episode, each contestant — perhaps unwisely — will tell Okatsuka one thing they love and one thing they fear. These facts can and will be used against them to create tailor-made challenges that test the players’ “street smarts.”

The forthcoming series for the short-form streaming platform shares the name of her weekly podcast on the Forever Dog network and monthly live show at Dynasty Typewriter in Los Angeles. Past guests include Andy Richter, Aparna Nancherla, Lauren Lapkus, Nicole Byer, Guy Branum, Nik Dodani, Aparna Nancherla, ​Wyatt Cenac, Judah Friedlander, Sasheer Zamata, Baron Vaughn, among others.

An immigrant from Japan, Okatsuka uses comedy as a platform to distill the Japanese-American experience — and Let’s Go Atsuko! is an extension of that. An expert at dancing — specifically the art of twerking — Okatsuka released an hour stand-up special on Hulu last year and has written for Adult Swim’s The Eric Andre Show and Soft Focus with Jena Friedman. She also appeared in the third season of Jay and Mark Duplass’ anthology series Room 104.

Okatsuka executive produces Let’s Go Atsuko! with Ryan Harper Gray, Forever Dog and Evan Shapiro. Producers are Tatiana Kelly, Ben Kabialis and Samee Junio.

Okatsuka is repped by Velocity Entertainment Partners and Attorney Cindy Farrelly Gesner.