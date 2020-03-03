Quibi Goes For Laughs With ‘Hot Off The Mic’ Daily Stand-Up Comedy Series

Quibi and Levity Live are partnering on a new daily comedy series titled Hot Off The Mic. The show will feature established and emerging comedians offering their takes on the latest headlines, the shortform digital platform announced today.

The series will be taped live at leading comedy clubs across the country, starting with the legendary Improv in Hollywood. The show will be produced by Levity Live, which owns and operates comedy clubs, including the Improv brand.

Executive producers on Hot Off The Mic include Stu Schreiberg, John Bravakis, Johnny Milord, Dicky Eagan.

Quibi, run by Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman, launches April 6.