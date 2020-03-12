Quibi Developing Romantic Comedy Series ‘We’re Never Getting Married’ From Mason Flink & Neal Moritz

EXCLUSIVE: Quibi has put in development We’re Never Getting Married (working title), a romantic comedy series from writer Mason Flink (Co-Ed), producer Neal Moritz and his Original Film banner, and Sony Pictures TV, where Moritz and Original Film are under a deal.

Written by Flink, We’re Never Getting Married (wt) is a romantic comedy about two friends forced to confront their perpetual singlehood during an extravagant wedding weekend. As they stumble through Martha’s Vineyard, wreaking havoc amongst the guests, Nathan and Marie struggle with the pressure to say “I do,” even when you really don’t.

Flink executive produces with Original Film’s Neal Moritz and Pavun Shetty and Karina Rahardja. Beth York is a producer. Original Film produces in association with Sony TV.

Flink recently wrote on the upcoming season of Special at Netflix, currently in production. He previously wrote and directed Snap original series Co-Ed, executive produced by Mark and Jay Duplass. He is repped by Mosaic and HJTH.

Original Film’s current series include The Boys on Amazon and SWAT on CBS. Its previous series include Preacher on AMC and Happy! on Syfy,

Quibi launches on April 6.