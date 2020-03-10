Quibi To Launch Cleaning Competition ‘Squeaky Clean’ In Latest Commission From Endemol Shine

Fresh from making Quibi driving contest Elba vs. Block, Endemol Shine Group has devised an altogether different competition format for the soon-to-launch streamer — this time revolving around cleaning.

Endemol Shine producers Shine TV and Authentic Entertainment have been commissioned by Quibi to make Squeaky Clean (working title), in which three contestants battle it out over two rounds to be crowned a championed cleaner.

Taking place on the “shiniest-floor studio in competition history,” the winner in each of the eight episodes will be determined by a signature white glove and blacklight test.

Shine TV managing director Tanya Shaw said: “Cleaning is something we all do, some with more rigor than others, but what does it take to be the best? Working with Authentic for Quibi means we can answer this question on a global scale.”

Shaw is an executive producer alongside Authentic’s Helga Eike and Sara Reddy. Eike added: “We’ll challenge these self-proclaimed heroes of hygiene to put their skills to the test. What is more satisfying than a good before and after?

Quibi launches April 6.